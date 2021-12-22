Aline Mineiro hopes to get back together with Léo Lins: ‘I love him a lot’

With the end of “The Farm 13”, some relationships also came to an end. In addition to Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos, Aline Mineiro also joined the singles team. In an interview with splash, the ex-panicat says that Leó Lins asked for a break and says he’s rooting for a renewed relationship with the comedian. Yesterday, she posted that Leo is still very hurt.

We talked this morning for about six hours, I didn’t even sleep. He is very upset about what happened. I understand, I think if it were the other way around I would be too, but he decided to take a break and I respected it. We love each other a lot, we have a lot of respect for each other, we’re friends, but I think both of their heads are in turmoil.

She was at dawn today at the party celebrating Virginia Fonseca’s 30 million followers.

Aline says that by definition she is single, but says she doesn’t know how long she and Léo Lins will stay in this relationship status.

I’ll be cheering him back, because I love him so much.

Aline says that despite the mistakes she made on Record’s reality show, she would live it all over again, just correcting some attitudes. She also says that she is ecstatic with everything that she experienced in the program and that this experience was a great learning experience.

“‘The Farm’ was very good for me, as a life experience, self-knowledge, learning, evolution as a woman, paying more attention to attitudes, mistakes that we don’t even realize we’re making”, evaluated Aline.