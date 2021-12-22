Aline Mineiro reveals a change in her relationship status with Léo Lins after “A Fazenda 13”: “He’s extremely hurt”; watch

Another relationship shaken by “A Fazenda 13”… Aline Mineiro revealed in the stories this Tuesday (21), that her three-year relationship with Léo Lins had a break. The girl said that she was only able to talk to the comedian this week, and she highly praised the boy’s posture throughout this whole story.

“He was doing a show and traveling since I left [de ‘A Fazenda’]. When we go out, it’s a bombardment of information, of things we were experiencing and sometimes didn’t see. A lot of people who work with me started to show a lot“she explained.

During the confinement, the ex-panicat starred in some more intimate moments and made suspicious jokes with MC Gui. From there, the funkeiro also had problems in his relationship and the story culminated in the end of his engagement with Beatriz Michelle. Despite the complicated situation, Mineiro praised the way Lins handled everything.

“I started to see everything with his vision. The behavior he had during the whole situation was incredible, he kept pulling a joint effort for me, he didn’t say anything, he continued working. He was afraid of harming me in the game. This was his position, he stayed quiet, he waited for me to go out and talk to me in person. I don’t know if I would have that patience he had. I think I would go crazy“, pointed out the ex-peoa.

Aline talks about dating Léo Lins pic.twitter.com/Ax6jlmPGCg — Only Media (@MediasSo) December 22, 2021

Then Aline shared a message she sent to a friend, in which she gave more details about the status of the relationship. “Only yesterday, Léo and I were able to stop and talk personally about everything that happened. We are very honest with each other. We still love each other and built a lot in these three years of dating. However, he is extremely hurt by everything that happened and prefers to be alone for the moment“, said.

“He’s the most amazing guy I’ve met in my life, I’m really sad about what’s happening, but I understand him perfectly.“, lamented Aline. The ex-panicat and the comedian lived an open relationship, so much so that Mineiro even exchanged kisses with Dayane Mello and Sthefane Matos on the show. However, Lins had already made it clear that he would not accept his girlfriend’s involvement with another man.