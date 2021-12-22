All about Astral Journey · TV News

Debut this Tuesday (21) on HBO Max the new Angelica show, called Jornada Astral. It’s a talk show with astrology in the background — each episode features two famous interviewees, who have the same signs, but very different characteristics and life trajectories. Through the zodiac, the presenter extracts unexpected confessions, and the attraction’s astrologer makes predictions for the futures of celebrities.

Astral Journey has 12 episodes, one for each sign. The program is divided into three timelines: past, present and future. In the picture about the past, Angélica counts on the help of the astrologer Paula Pires to explore the guests’ astrological charts.

Astral map is like a photograph of what the sky was like when the person was born. It shows the positions of constellations and planets and, according to astrology, these conjunctions explain personality characteristics.

With this information in hand, Angelica and Paula talk about situations that the famous have lived through and that were influenced by the characteristics of the signs. Xuxa reveals, for example, that she is selfish as a good Aries and that’s why she already wished her ex-boyfriend Luciano Szafir badly.

“The program slightly transcends the talk show format because we create an experience, a journey, an experience for the guest. Astrology actually accesses intimacy in a very unpredictable way, and we manage to take the interview to places where people they hadn’t gone before. Astrology is a dive, we leave that place where the person always says the same thing or is prepared to respond in the same way. We access the intimacy and get confused. This is very cool,” says the program director, Isabel Nascimento.

“It’s interesting to do a talk show where the person talks without you even asking. She wants to know more, she wants the astrologer’s answer”, explains Angelica.

After the revelations of life, there is the moment of the present, in which the astrological influencer Vítor diCastro brings comments and situations experienced by the guests, so that they can talk about the lights and shadows of the signs. Famous people are amused to admit the flaws of their signs and delve further into self-knowledge.

In the end, there are predictions of the future. Paula Pires analyzes the birth charts of each one and the transits of planets in the near future and lets the famous choose which aspect of life they want to know more about (health, relationships, career, etc).

“It’s a project that takes astrology very seriously. We want to show how astrology can be another tool for self-knowledge. We hope that the audience will be transformed, interested in the sign, in the birth chart, and we can help in the process of people’s self-knowledge”, says the director.

new journey

Among the guests participating in the Jornada Astral are Gilberto Gil, Sabrina Sato, Fernanda Souza, Eliana and even Luciano Huck. He and Angelica tell aspects of the couple’s intimate life in the episode of the virgin, the sign of the presenter.

Angelica herself is very comfortable and happy in the new project and also talks about her own life in the Sagittarius episode. At 48 years old, this is her first work in the audiovisual sector since leaving Globo.

“I’m blessed to be able to still be working in front of the cameras. I don’t care about this old thing, I think it’s great. It’s a special moment in my professional life, leaving a TV structure and going to streaming. Starting this new phase. on a program with that name, that theme, that strength, I’m sure it’s a blessing from the stars”, declares the presenter.

All Astral Journey episodes are available on HBO Max starting this Tuesday.