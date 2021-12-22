Almost 30% of unemployed people have been looking for work for more than two years

In the third quarter, almost 30% of the approximately 13.5 million unemployed people in the country had been looking for a job for more than two years, the highest percentage of people in this situation in the entire historical series started in 2012, according to a survey by IPEA ( Institute of Applied Economic Research).

In addition, employment without a formal contract grew more than employment with a formal contract in all economic activities that opened jobs in relation to a year earlier.

The study is based on microdata from the PNAD Contínua (National Survey by Continuous Household Sample), established by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), and the Novo Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed)

The unemployment rate was 12.5% ​​in the third quarter, according to data from the Pnad Contínua seasonally adjusted by IPEA, that is, excluding influences from that time of the year from the calculation.

The result is the lowest level since the moving quarter ended in April 2020, although the contingent of people looking for a job was still 13.5 million.

“In conjunction with the high level of unemployment and underemployment, the increase in the length of stay in unemployment becomes yet another indication that the situation in the labor market remains challenging”, pointed out the Letter of Conjuncture in the labor market, released today by Ipea.

“In the third quarter of 2021, the proportion of unemployed who had been in this situation for more than two years reached 29%, reaching the highest level in the series”, he found.

The total number of formal jobs in the private sector grew 5.9% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.

In the same period, the number of professionals without a formal contract in the private sector increased by 18.5%, while the number of self-employed workers increased by 18.4%.

In ten of the 13 economic activities where there was an increase in formal employment, the variation was milder than that of unregistered employment.

The segment of domestic services had the biggest difference registered between the annual growth of formal employment, that is, with a formal contract (+4.0%) and informal employment, without a formal contract (+28.1%).

The accommodation and food segment had a 22.0% increase in employment with a formal contract, but the variation in employment without a formal contract was almost double, 39.2%.

In the manufacturing industry, the increase in the stock of vacancies with a portfolio was 8.7%, while that of those without a portfolio rose 22.6%.

In the mining and quarrying industry, employment with a formal contract increased 6.3%, and employment without a formal contract grew 22.5%. In commerce, employment with a formal contract increased 8.8%, and employment without a formal contract, 26.8%.

On the other hand, the civil construction sector registered one of the smallest differences between the growth of formal employment (+19.2%) and informal employment (+22.5%). In agriculture, employment with a formal contract rose 7.2% in one year, and those without a formal contract, 8.8%.

“Although expressive, this growth in informal employment was already expected, considering that, with the control of the pandemic, the most intensive sectors in this type of labor (commerce and services) are resuming their activities and, therefore, generating new jobs”, pointed out the technicians in the IPEA study.

“On the other hand, as formal employment was less affected, its expansion pace tends to be milder, even in a context of economic recovery”, they continued.

Also according to the study, the expectation for the coming months is “a less accentuated growth in employment in 2022, reflecting a more moderate performance of economic activity”.