Alpargatas (ALPA4) agrees to buy a stake in Rothy’s and takes a new step towards internationalization, but shares close down

The shoe company Alpargatas (ALPA4) announced this Monday an agreement to purchase 49.9% of the North American company Rothy’s, which transforms recycled material into fashion products, for up to US$ 475 million.

The acquisition will take place in stages. First, there will be the primary purchase of shares to be issued by Rothy’s in the amount of US$200 million. An installment of US$50 million will be paid on Monday, while the remainder will be paid by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

This agreement was signed between Alpargatas, the founders of Rothy’s, Lightspeed and other shareholders.

Then, in the first half of 2022, there will be a secondary share purchase offer for Rothy’s other shareholders, with the exception of the founders and Lightspeed. With the offer, Alpargatas expects to reach a 49.9% stake in the business. If not, the founders and Lightspeed have pledged to sell shares allowing the company to reach that percentage.

This second part of the transaction will cost another $275 million.

“At the end of the transaction, Alpargatas will have the rights of a relevant minority shareholder, including, but not limited to, the individual appointment of four members of Rothy’s board of directors out of a total of nine members”, says an excerpt from the material fact .

Rothy’s was valued at $800 million in the deal. The company is a vertically integrated, digital-native lifestyle brand that sells innovative, eco-friendly shoes and accessories with a focus on serving the consumer directly (DTC). The company now has seven stores in the United States, although e-commerce is its main sales channel (more than 95% of revenue). The company has a factory located in China, where they produce their products from plastic bottles.

Alpargatas said that the agreement also involves a right to acquire shares to obtain control of Rothy’s between the first and fourth anniversary as of this Monday.

The Brazilian company intends to pay for the resources, except for the 50 million to be paid last Monday, through private placement or public distribution of shares, with the structure still to be defined. The current control block must accompany the offer.

The transaction is subject to approval by US antitrust authorities.

Bradesco BBI assessed the company’s acquisition of Rothy’s as positive, but highlighted the need for caution.

Analysts point out that Rothy’s is a brand they’re not familiar with, so they can’t judge now how big it can become, but positive because the deal fills many of the company’s strategic gaps.

These strategic boxes are a complementary product (closed and flat shoes versus Alpargatas’ main focus on flip-flops and open sandals) and focus on the channel (100% DTC – direct to the consumer); a strengthening of Alpargatas’ position in the US, a challenging country for Havaianas, but a market that is still the largest in the world; and a differentiated product that addresses the growing theme of sustainable consumption.

The bank says Alpargatas will be able to contribute its expertise in marketing, brand management, B2B channels and markets outside the US, while Rothy’s brings US market knowledge and experience, a strong focus on sustainability and more than 200 patents. For BBI analysts, the acquisition potentially opens up new avenues of complementary growth.

The bank maintains an outperform valuation (performance above the market average) for Alpargatas shares, and a target price of R$58, or a potential increase of 50% compared to the previous day’s closing.

XP assesses that Alpargatas is taking a big step towards internationalization.

Analysts at the house see the transaction as positive given that i) it is Alpargatas’ first step towards becoming a global company with strong brands; ii) adds a complementary brand, focused on closed shoes and with a very strong ESG agenda; iii) strengthens exposure to a strong currency (dollar), which they see as positive given Brazil’s macroeconomic volatility; and iv) it has growth potential, as it is still a relatively small brand (US$ 140 million net revenue in the last 12 months).

However, they see three main risks related to the transaction: i) execution, although they believe this is well addressed in the short term, given that the brand founders and main executives will remain ahead of the operation; ii) brand scalability, as Rothy’s has higher priced products (starting at $125/pair) and appears to have a complex production process, while Havaianas has a largely democratic price positioning and simple manufacturing; and iii) copies, as other brands, such as Steve Madden, are already replicating their models at lower prices (about US$70). XP maintains a purchase recommendation for Alpargatas assets.

Despite the positive points, the announcement did not please investors, causing shares to fall 11.22% at the low of the day, closing down 4.37%, at R$37.

(with Reuters)

