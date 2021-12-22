Andr Bi officially says goodbye to Corinthians after ten years at the club

This Tuesday night, it was André Bié’s turn to officially say goodbye to Corinthians. through your Instagram, the coach thanked the club where he spent the last ten years as a coach.

“THANK YOU CORINTHIANS! End of a winning cycle. I did and did my best in these 10 years with great intensity and integrity, always respecting the greatness of the institution. Gratitude, affection and a lot of respect. I appreciate the opportunity to put myself in the job market, and for all the growth and development of my career. I am immensely grateful to our loyal fans, employees, partners, athletes and committee. I will be in the history of this giant called Corinthians”, published the coach.

After spending five seasons in the club’s youth categories, André Bié was appointed coach of Corinthians’ top team. Under the command of the coach, Timão secured important titles, such as: Liga Nacional (2016), Liga Paulista (2016, 2018 and 2019), Supercopas do Brasil (2019 and 2020), Supercopa do Brasil Special Edition (2020), Copas do Brazil (2018 and 2019), a São Paulo Championship (2019) and a São Paulo Super Cup (2019).

Anticipating Bié’s departure, Corinthians acted quickly and has already made an agreement with the coach’s probable replacement. It is Deividy Hadson, technician who made history in charge of Ceará.

