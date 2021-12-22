Android TV revamped: FLauncher launched with Google TV-inspired look and no ads

Raju Singh 4 hours ago

The new Google TV-based interface is already being distributed to several TVs with Android TV, but if you haven’t received this update yet, be aware that there is a new free launcher that can renew the design of your smart TV’s home screen. Meet FLauncher now.

FLauncher arrived on the Google Play Store today with a look very similar to that used on Google TV, but this time without recommendations and ads, which makes it much lighter and more useful on older smart TVs with modest processors and less RAM.

The name FLauncher comes from Flutter, which is the SDK created by Google that was used in its development. Among FLauncher’s advantages are the revamped interface, lightweight and even allows you to view all applications in one place, even those installed via external sources such as APK files.

The launcher also has some customization options such as changing the background, changing the order of applications and even creating categories to organize everything as you prefer.

FLauncher is completely free and has no ads. This is the first version to hit the Google Play Store, so we hope to see even more news in the coming months as its development progresses.

You can download the application using the card below, which takes you directly to Google Play, after all, you can now choose which device you want to install an application on using your smartphone.

