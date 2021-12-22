Anitta criticizes MC Melody and team after fake news about partnership

Anitta spoke after MC Melody disclosed a partnership between them without authorization on social media. The 28-year-old singer criticized the teenage artist and disapproved of the team’s actions.

Yesterday, Melody announced a feat using Anitta’s image to promote the release of “Fake Amor”, a stubborn version of the song “Faking Love”, made available today on YouTube. The single is no longer available on the platform.

“When I tell you that this girl is going to be the next ‘kikiki’ in Brazil, you don’t believe me (laughs). But also when I say that she needs to let me take care of her career, because her father isn’t correct, either they don’t listen to me,” Anitta said in a Twitter post.

They just sent me the (great) version that melody made of faking love. But guys, music is not a mess and the Internet is no man’s land when it comes to third-party property. It’s automatic my label’s algorithm to automatically take down any posted content — Anitta (@Anitta) December 22, 2021

it is done through Twitter, and yes between publishers through emails, calls, etc. Faking Love has 11 owners. The authorization must be formally sent (not via Twitter) to these 11 (my releasing my share does not mean that other people will). And there is no way to release — Anitta (@Anitta) December 22, 2021

Be respected. To protect the rights of artists and their creations. I will love to release my share when I receive a formal request. But I already warn, for the other requests, that this tactic that was used is not very well regarded abroad in this type of negotiation. thousand fake kisses — Anitta (@Anitta) December 22, 2021

She praised the version recorded by Melody, but noted that the rules surrounding the copyright of the original song were not respected. The tactic used by the teenage singer does not work in negotiations outside Brazil, said Anitta.

“Guys, music is not a mess and the internet is no man’s land when it comes to third-party ownership. It’s automatic for my record company’s algorithm to automatically take down any posted content,” he explained in the sequence.

Melody posted about ‘feat’

The 14-year-old singer announced the release of “feat” with Anitta yesterday in an Instagram post deleted hours later. In contact with splash, Anitta’s team informed that the partnership announcement is not valid.

Melody also commented on the matter in an interview with the “Gooseberry Talk” podcast two weeks ago. She and sister Bella gave details of the “feat”. “It’s with her [Anitta], but without her present,” Bella said.

The presenter Muca Muriçoca, then, questioned: “Are you going to release a song with her, but she doesn’t know about it?” and Melody confirms: “Exactly! Anitta, you know now.”

barb exchange

Anitta said that the teenager had the talent to be the next icon in Brazil, but needed to “stop inventing fake news” during an interview with “Podcats”.

The artist also recalled that the child singer denied being managed by her when Virginia Fonseca, the show’s host, questioned whether Anitta would take care of the teenager’s career.

MC Melody didn’t let it go and hit the singer on Instagram Stories. She posted an excerpt of Anitta’s chat in the Camila Loures and Virginia podcast.

“Anitta, I never said that I’m bigger than you. I said that I’ll be bigger than you one day. About inventing fake news, I learned that by seeing your releases, friend,” she replied.