Anvisa receives ‘last warning’ as threat after release of Covid vaccines for children; see emails

BRASILIA — “Consider this warning last”, “you bastard murderer”, “be sick” and “you bastard murderer” These are some of the dozens of threats and intimidations sent by email to directors and servers of the National Surveillance Agency Sanitary (Anvisa) These attacks occurred after authorization to use Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years.

The report had access to part of the material, which also includes insults and insults to employees. As O GLOBO showed, the number of intimidating emails exceeds 150, in addition to the links. The attacks intensified with the decision of Anvisa last Thursday, after disclosing the e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of the team.

Threat to Anvisa Photo: Reproduction

The attacks against Anvisa also took place on social networks, especially on Twitter. The case generated a wave of support and solidarity from researchers and politicians to the agency and a campaign by the employees themselves in favor of the autarchy and the release of immunization agents for children.

The Federal Police of the Federal District (PFDF) opened a second inquiry last week to investigate the new threats. The steps are already underway. Sought by the report, the institution said that it “does not comment on ongoing investigations”.

The PF has already concluded the first inquiry and pointed out a threat crime, as O GLOBO anticipated. The investigation dealt with the first attacks, which started in October. At the time, Pfizer announced that it would file a request to include the 5- to 11-year-old public on the vaccine package insert.

In the message sent on October 28, businessman Douglas de Toledo Bozza wrote that he would take his son out of school to put him in home education — not approved in Brazil — if Anvisa released the immunizing agent.

The penalty provided is one to six months’ imprisonment or a fine. The resident of Curitiba confessed to having sent the first e-mail to the directors, to which the report had access, in which he threatened them in view of the then possibility of releasing vaccines against Covid-19 for children, which had already been implemented.

In addition, the businessman wrongly classifies the vaccine as “experimental” and as a “threat to the health and physical integrity” of his son, despite extensive studies and safety and efficacy tests in several countries.

“Making it very clear to those responsible, from top to bottom: whoever threatens, whoever threatens my son’s physical safety: (sic) will be killed. This is not a threat. This is an establishment. I’m notifying them in writing because I don’t want complaints later”, he writes in the e-mail.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) denounced Bozza for the crime of threat, based on article 147 of the Penal Code, for the first virtual attack against directors of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Now, the case is being processed in the Federal Court of Brasília. There was no indictment, as it is a crime with less offensive potential.