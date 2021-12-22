Argentine newspaper extols financial power of Flamengo – Flamengo

Diário Olé echoed Mengo’s success with a new sponsor and praised the club’s appreciation
Every year, Flamengo values itself even more and such financial power reverberates in the international press. This Tuesday (21), Argentina’s Diário Olé highlighted the new injection of money into Mengo after the agreement of a new sponsorship with PixBet, a betting company.
“Mengão, one of the most popular institutions in the world due to its large number of members and fans distributed throughout the different latitudes of the planet, closed a new agreement with the brands that appear sponsoring its shirt…Now, earn almost 150 million reais ($26.2 million) a year just for the shirts”, highlighted the Argentine newspaper.
Flamengo’s shirt for 2022 is valued at exactly R$ 147.1 million, after the arrival of PixBet, which will pay the club R$ 24 million annually. The contract with the bookmaker was signed until the end of 2023, therefore, Mengo will receive at least R$ 48 million in two years.
The great sources of income in the red-black uniform continue to be Adidas, a supplier of sports equipment, (R$ 40 million annually) and BRB, the master sponsor (R$ 32 million annually). In addition to them, Mercado Livre (R$ 18 million), Grupo Total (R$ 8 million), Tim (R$ 4 million) and Moss (R$ 3.5 million).