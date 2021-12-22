Argentine newspaper extols financial power of Flamengo – Flamengo

Diário Olé echoed Mengo’s success with a new sponsor and praised the club’s appreciation

Every year, Flamengo values ​​itself even more and such financial power reverberates in the international press. This Tuesday (21), Argentina’s Diário Olé highlighted the new injection of money into Mengo after the agreement of a new sponsorship with PixBet, a betting company.

“Mengão, one of the most popular institutions in the world due to its large number of members and fans distributed throughout the different latitudes of the planet, closed a new agreement with the brands that appear sponsoring its shirt…Now, earn almost 150 million reais ($26.2 million) a year just for the shirts”, highlighted the Argentine newspaper.

Flamengo’s shirt for 2022 is valued at exactly R$ 147.1 million, after the arrival of PixBet, which will pay the club R$ 24 million annually. The contract with the bookmaker was signed until the end of 2023, therefore, Mengo will receive at least R$ 48 million in two years.

The great sources of income in the red-black uniform continue to be Adidas, a supplier of sports equipment, (R$ 40 million annually) and BRB, the master sponsor (R$ 32 million annually). In addition to them, Mercado Livre (R$ 18 million), Grupo Total (R$ 8 million), Tim (R$ 4 million) and Moss (R$ 3.5 million).