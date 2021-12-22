Argentine newspaper extols Flamengo and Brazilian football money: ‘Another level’

Newspaper hello was impressed with the last sponsorship agreement signed by Flamengo

The newspaper hello was impressed with the current financial numbers of the Flamengo and Brazilian football in general.

In an article published this Tuesday (21), the daily compared the amounts received by clubs in Brazil and Argentina and saw an ever-widening abyss.

“The economy of Brazilian football is on another level in relation to other South American countries,” declared the Buenos Aires vehicle.

“For winning the Copa do Brasil, a team gets US$ 10 million, while the winner of the Copa Argentina only won US$ 37,000! In addition, they get more money from player transfers and, mainly, from sponsorship deals.” followed.

“From there, it is easier to understand why the level of growth of the squads that currently dominate Conmebol Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana”, he stressed.

Gabigol celebrates after scoring for Flamengo over Palmeiras Staff Images/Conmebol

The newspaper also highlighted Flamengo as a “money making machine”, especially with sponsorships.

THE new deal with PixBet, which will bring in R$ 24 million per year to cariocas, was highly praised by the Argentine vehicle.

“Only for his shirt, Fla makes almost R$ 150 million, or US$ 26.2 million, per year”, he was amazed.

THE hello he also recalled the large number of good agreements signed by Rubro-Negro in recent years, as adidas (supplier) and BRB Bank (master sponsor).

In addition to them, there are also contracts with Free market (back), PixBet (shoulder blades), havan (mango), Total (number), ABC builder, TIM (number) and moss (socks).