Arroba hits R$ 340 and new record encourages cattle breeder

The physical live cattle market opened the week with firm prices and bringing a new high for the state of São Paulo, the upward movement had already been announced by the Portal. The reopening of China continues to affect market dynamics, with greater demand for Ox China, already at the selling point, the cattle raiser continues to operate in a retracted manner. Arroba hits R$ 340 and a new record animates cattle breeder!

Even with the upward movement, according to an expert, reflections of China’s recovery and Russia’s entry into protein purchases should only start to be seen in January and February. This scenario encourages even more cattle raisers who project greater demand in the first quarter of 2022.

Unlike the quiet seen on Mondays in previous weeks, the market opened the week with buyers and firm prices. According to the Agrobrazil app, prices in the São Paulo square range from 310.00/@ to R$ 333.00/@. The best deal, informed this Wednesday, was for Novo Horizonte/SP, with a paid price of R$340.00/@ in fat cattle, with payment in 30 days and slaughter on January 20th.

In São Paulo, the average value for the finished animal presented an overall average at R$ 325.19/@, on Monday (12/21), according to data reported in the Agrobrazil application. The square in Goiás had an average of R$311.86/@, followed by Mato Grosso Sul with a value of [email protected] And in Mato Grosso, the average closed at R$317.97/@.

The price of the Fat Cattle Indicator/CEPEA showed a slight devaluation inthe quotes of this second – as usual – with a closing making the at sign jump from BRL 318.85/@ to the value of BRL 317.70/@ – comparison with last friday. VSee the chart!

According to Scot Consultoria, in São Paulo, the price of fat cattle and fat cow rose R$2.00/@ compared to the closing date of last Friday (12/17). Highlight for the fat heifer, whose price rose R$5.00/@, reflecting the good demand for the category that meets the requirements of the Chinese market.

With the return of Brazilian beef exports to China, purchases by exporting slaughterhouses intensified and, as a result, the pressure on the price of live cattle increased. At B3, the live cattle futures contract, maturing in Dec/21, ended the day quoted at R$330.00/@, valuing 1.37% in the daily comparison.

“However, there are already reports that there were acquisitions aimed at the production of new batches to China”, informs the IHS. Thus, the reference for fattened cattle, cows and heifers is R$317.00/@, R$297.00/@ and R$310.00/@, respectively, gross and forward prices.

“The slaughterhouses are looking for animals that meet the specifications required by that market, while the cattle raisers act in a retracted way in the negotiations, betting on new highs for the live cattle in the short term. Thus, meatpackers find it difficult to extend the slaughter schedules, which vary between 5 and 7 working days at this time”, said an analyst at Safras & Mercado.

Exported beef price rises in December

According to information from the Federal Government’s Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex), released this Monday (20), exports of fresh, refrigerated or frozen beef in the third week of December (13 working days) continue to show low performance, without reflection of the Chinese recovery or the entry of Russia into business.

The revenue obtained with beef exports for the time being in this month of December, US$ 325,377,053, represents 50.66% of the amount obtained in the entire December 2020, which was US$ 642,233,305. In the case of shipped volume, the 66,203.119 tons represent 46.45% of the total exported in December last year, amounting to 142,524,231 tons.

The daily average billing in this third week of the month, US$ 25,029.004 was 14.26% lower than in December last year. Compared to the previous week, there was an increase of 7.8%.

In the case of tons per daily average, there were 5,092,547, there was a decrease of 21.39% compared to the same month last year. When compared to the result for the item in the previous week, there is an increase of 7.6%.

The price paid per ton, on the other hand, US$ 4914,829 for the time being this month of December, is 9.07% higher than last December. The result, compared to the value achieved in the previous week, represents a slight increase of 0.17%.

Giro do Boi Gordo through Brazil

In São Paulo, prices remain firm, with business registration in the interior between R$ 320/330/@ in installments, depending on the quality of the animals.

In the Minas Gerais triangle, business indication at R$320/@ in installments.

In Goiás, the market remains firm, with cattle raisers seeking new adjustments.

In Goiânia, the fat cattle was indicated at R$ 310/315/@ in installments.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, in the Campo Grande region, an indication of R$320/@ in installments.

In Mato Grosso prices remain firm.

In the region of Cuiabá, the arroba was indicated at R$300 in installments.

Wholesale

The wholesale market also opened the week with stable prices. “The fall in the prices of competing proteins, such as pork and chicken, is a factor that tends to limit the rise in beef cuts in the short term. Despite the entry of the thirteenth salary in the economy, the high price of beef is a factor that ends up compromising the choice of families”, said Maia.

The rear quarter is still priced at R$22.25 per kilo. Forequarter was positioned at BRL 14 per kilo and the needle tip at BRL 13.30.

