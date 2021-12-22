Assassin’s Creed Origins can receive 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series • Eurogamer.pt

Assassin’s Creed Origins may receive an update to activate a mode that will allow you to play it at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series.

Through social media, Ubisoft is celebrating Assassin’s Creed day and in addition to thanking the community for support, it has announced that it is investigating the possibility of introducing 60fps in the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Origins when played on PS5 and Xbox Series .

Ubisoft says that the fans’ passion drives it to go further and considering that its plan is to extend the life of its games as much as possible, updating Origins with 60fps mode could be a good way to sell more units.

Support for 60fps in Origins is not confirmed, for now we only have the news that is being investigated.

We are also looking into adding 60FPS support for Assassin’s Creed Origins, so stay tuned! ? — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) December 21, 2021