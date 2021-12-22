Assassin’s Creed Origins can receive 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series • Eurogamer.pt

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Assassin’s Creed Origins can receive 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series • Eurogamer.pt 3 Views

Ubisoft investigates the possibility.

Assassin’s Creed Origins may receive an update to activate a mode that will allow you to play it at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series.

Through social media, Ubisoft is celebrating Assassin’s Creed day and in addition to thanking the community for support, it has announced that it is investigating the possibility of introducing 60fps in the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Origins when played on PS5 and Xbox Series .

Ubisoft says that the fans’ passion drives it to go further and considering that its plan is to extend the life of its games as much as possible, updating Origins with 60fps mode could be a good way to sell more units.

Support for 60fps in Origins is not confirmed, for now we only have the news that is being investigated.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Xbox Game Pass: 2021 games were worth over R$36,000

According to a calculation by The Loadout, the Xbox Game Pass games made available by …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved