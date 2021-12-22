Astronomer Patos records Comet Leonard in the skies of Patos de Minas

Astronomy lovers in Brazilian Brazil do not talk about anything other than Comet C/2021 A1 Leonard. That’s because since December 12th he has been giving the air of grace in the sky of Brazil. After having been a phenomenon in the skies of the northern hemisphere, where many astrophotographers registered its passage, the comet promised to be a great success for Brazilian observers, since the predicted magnitude was around 4, with prospects, even, of reaching magnitudes lower due to the unpredictable character of these objects. However, since December 12, what has been observed in a large part of the national territory has been a cloudy sky or characterized by heavy rains.

According to the Patense astronomer, Gilberto de Melo Dumont, in a large part of the country, there was a difficulty in observing or recording the comet, unlike records and reports made abroad. Associated with the cloudy sky, the fact that the comet appeared very low on the horizon after sunset and is losing its characteristic glow with each passing day. “From now on, if everything goes as expected, the comet tends to get less and less bright day by day. Even having acquired a brightness within the magnitude reached by the human eye, it is quite difficult to locate it, requiring some optical equipment such as binoculars or telescopes”, he explained.

Comet C/2021 A1 Leonard was the first comet discovered in the year 2021, on January 3rd, to be exact. It was identified by the Mount Lemmon Survey (Arizona – USA), and the observer Gregory J. Leonard was responsible for identifying its cometary nature. Traveling at a speed of 47 km/s (170,000 km/h), its orbit is estimated to last 83,000 years.

Gilberto reported that, like any other comet, Leonard is a cluster of gases, ice and dust that, due to gravitational interference, ends up in a large elliptical orbit around the Sun. During its approach to our star, solar radiation hits the comet which releases particles forming the distinct tail of dust and gas. “In the photos recorded at the Astronomy Observatory of Patos de Minas, around 7:30 pm, we can see the comet’s nucleus surrounded by a reflective sphere called a coma. A trail of dust and ionized gas is left in the opposite direction from the Sun. Comets do not have their own light, but reflect sunlight that falls on them. Contrary to what many imagine, their movement in the sky lasts for days, because, although they are at a very high speed, seen from afar, this movement is almost imperceptible, being better detected between one day and another over the plane of stars in the background. Comet Leonard can still be seen for a few days, but it needs some optical aid, such as binoculars or a telescope and with a cloud-free sky. It is positioned to the west, close to the direction of the planet Venus, after sunset,” commented the astronomer.

This is not the first passage of the aforementioned comet around here, however, it should be the last, since after this approach to the Sun it suffered a gravitational interaction sufficient to travel outside the Solar System. This represents a rare and unique opportunity – in fact – for astronomers and interested parties to record the visitor’s passage. Gilberto informed that a Canon t2i camera was used, in primary focus in a 200 mm aperture telescope.