At dawn, Passaporte para Liberdade surpasses the entire Record and SBT schedule · TV News

At dawn, Passaporte para Liberdade surpasses the entire Record and SBT schedule

Shown from 23:57 to 12:55, the second episode of Passaporte para Liberdade recorded an average of 10.7 points in Greater São Paulo and was more watched than all programs broadcast by Record and SBT on Tuesday (22). The miniseries entered the range that until last week was occupied by the rerun of Verdades Secretas (2015).

The production starring Sophie Charlotte increased the rates of the telenovela. In the last four Tuesdays it aired, Angel’s (Camila Queiroz) plot closed with a 9.4 bps — that is, 1.3 points less than Passaporte para Liberdade.

The miniseries, however, faced less fierce competition. Until last week, Record was showing A Fazenda 13, which had indexes above 10 points. Yesterday (21) the second part of the Family Record special was aired, which scored only 5.5 on average.

On Edir Macedo’s broadcaster, the program with the highest rate of interest on the day was Jornal da Record, with 8.3 of the rate; in SBT it was Carinha de Anjo, which was at the top of the ranking with 6.7 points.

Check below the audiences for Tuesday, December 21, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.8
good morning SP7.2
Good morning Brazil7,8
More you6.6
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.4
SP19.5
Globe Sports9.4
Newspaper Today10.7
The Carnation and the Rose11.0
Afternoon Session: Unaccompanied Minors9.4
The clone13.3
fitness dreams13.8
in the times of the emperor15.3
SP218.5
The More Life the Better!19.2
National Newspaper23.6
a place in the sun23.6
70 Years Tonight – Special16.8
Passport to Freedom10.7
Globo Newspaper7.9
Gonna Cola6.3
Owl: Versus – Back in the Ring5.1
Hour 15.2
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.6
Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29)1.7
General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29)2,3
Speak Brazil2.9
Nowadays3.7
JR 24h (morning)4,5
General balance6.2
Proof of love6.0
JR 24h (afternoon 1)4.2
City Alert6.1
JR 24h (afternoon 2)4.8
Journal of Record8.3
The Bible7,8
when you call the heart7.4
Family Record – 2nd part5.5
JR 24h (dawn)3.6
Between Lines1.5
Religious0.5
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.0
First Impact2.8
Come here2.2
Good Morning & Co. 11.9
Chest Award Coupon3.1
Good Morning & Co. 23.7
Family Cases2,3
Jequiti Wheel Wheel2,3
gossiping2.6
sea ​​of ​​love3.9
Tomorrow is forever5.9
I give you life5,6
SBT Brazil5,6
Angel’s face6,7
Chest Award Coupon6.4
Mouse program6.1
Neymar Jr. Among Friends4.4
the night2.5
Operation Mosque1.9
Reporter Connection1.8
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)1.6
First Impact (4h-6h)1.9

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP

