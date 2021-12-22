At dawn, Passaporte para Liberdade surpasses the entire Record and SBT schedule · TV News

Shown from 23:57 to 12:55, the second episode of Passaporte para Liberdade recorded an average of 10.7 points in Greater São Paulo and was more watched than all programs broadcast by Record and SBT on Tuesday (22). The miniseries entered the range that until last week was occupied by the rerun of Verdades Secretas (2015).

The production starring Sophie Charlotte increased the rates of the telenovela. In the last four Tuesdays it aired, Angel’s (Camila Queiroz) plot closed with a 9.4 bps — that is, 1.3 points less than Passaporte para Liberdade.

The miniseries, however, faced less fierce competition. Until last week, Record was showing A Fazenda 13, which had indexes above 10 points. Yesterday (21) the second part of the Family Record special was aired, which scored only 5.5 on average.

On Edir Macedo’s broadcaster, the program with the highest rate of interest on the day was Jornal da Record, with 8.3 of the rate; in SBT it was Carinha de Anjo, which was at the top of the ranking with 6.7 points.

Check below the audiences for Tuesday, December 21, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.8 good morning SP 7.2 Good morning Brazil 7,8 More you 6.6 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.4 SP1 9.5 Globe Sports 9.4 Newspaper Today 10.7 The Carnation and the Rose 11.0 Afternoon Session: Unaccompanied Minors 9.4 The clone 13.3 fitness dreams 13.8 in the times of the emperor 15.3 SP2 18.5 The More Life the Better! 19.2 National Newspaper 23.6 a place in the sun 23.6 70 Years Tonight – Special 16.8 Passport to Freedom 10.7 Globo Newspaper 7.9 Gonna Cola 6.3 Owl: Versus – Back in the Ring 5.1 Hour 1 5.2 Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.6 Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29) 1.7 General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29) 2,3 Speak Brazil 2.9 Nowadays 3.7 JR 24h (morning) 4,5 General balance 6.2 Proof of love 6.0 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 4.2 City Alert 6.1 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 4.8 Journal of Record 8.3 The Bible 7,8 when you call the heart 7.4 Family Record – 2nd part 5.5 JR 24h (dawn) 3.6 Between Lines 1.5 Religious 0.5

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.0 First Impact 2.8 Come here 2.2 Good Morning & Co. 1 1.9 Chest Award Coupon 3.1 Good Morning & Co. 2 3.7 Family Cases 2,3 Jequiti Wheel Wheel 2,3 gossiping 2.6 sea ​​of ​​love 3.9 Tomorrow is forever 5.9 I give you life 5,6 SBT Brazil 5,6 Angel’s face 6,7 Chest Award Coupon 6.4 Mouse program 6.1 Neymar Jr. Among Friends 4.4 the night 2.5 Operation Mosque 1.9 Reporter Connection 1.8 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 1.6 First Impact (4h-6h) 1.9

Source: Broadcasters