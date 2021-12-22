At risk of being unmasked, Christian gets rid of Elenice · TV News

In the final stretch of Um Lugar ao Sol, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will once again assume a villain facet. When Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) finds out he’s not Renato, she’s determined to unmask him. The young man, however, will be quicker and will admit her without the slightest mercy on the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At this point in the plot, the crook will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. At the same time, she will have the revelation that Christian has taken her brother’s place and will be desperate to know what really happened to her adopted son.

To prevent it, the faker will put it in the serial. The scammer will try to flee the clinic to tell the truth about the identity usurper. However, due to her state of health, no one will believe a word she says.

During Mais Você this Tuesday (21), actor Cauã Reymond told the presenter Ana Maria Braga, who recorded tense scenes at the end of the telenovela. “What I can say is that I did one of the most challenging scenes of my career with her at the end of the soap opera. I can tell you that there’s a pretty impactful scene. And I think I’m pretty bad, I get even.”

The interpreter also praised his partnership with Ana Beatriz Nogueira. “She gets into where she doesn’t have to. I love my relationship with Ana’s character, she is very self-seeking, social climber, liar,” he said.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

