Athlete in diving, Ian Mattos dies at 32 years old

The Brazilian water and Olympic sport is in mourning. After more than a month hospitalized in Rio, fighting a throat infection that spread through the esophagus and ended up in the lung, Ian Mattos ended up not resisting and died on Monday night (20), aged only 32 years. The diving athlete was in the ICU of the São Bento Health House.

The athlete from Pará on the 3-meter platform was the country’s representative at the Olympic Games in Rio, in 2016. He even showed progress in the treatment of the infection, with the removal of breathing apparatus. But it ended up getting worse in the last few days and didn’t resist.

“The Brazilian Water Sports Confederation reports, with deep regret, the death of Olympic athlete Ian Matos. The jumper had been hospitalized since the beginning of November, in Rio de Janeiro, when he had a throat infection. Ian died at the age of 32”, released the CBDA.

Note of regret – Ian Matos The CBDA informs, with deep regret, the death of Olympic athlete Ian Matos. The jumper had been hospitalized since the beginning of November, in Rio de Janeiro, when he had a throat infection. Ian died at age 32. See here: https://t.co/pDAwDZ16Ow pic.twitter.com/zvkc8lX5da — CBDA (@CBDAofficial) December 21, 2021 It is with deep regret that we receive the sad news of the premature death of 32-year-old Olympic jumper Ian Matos. Time Brasil thanks you for all your contribution to the evolution of the sport. Our sincere feelings to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/K75jMxSuH2 — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) December 21, 2021

Ian, from Pará, emerged in the modality at the 2003 Pan-American Junior Championship and at the 2004 World Junior Championship. Aiming to shine in the modality, he moved to Brasília, where he qualified for the 2010 South American Games.

Ian Mattos rig represented the country at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011, Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019, as well as being part of the Brazilian team in World Aquatic Sports Championships, World Cups, South American Championships and the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

“CBDA is in solidarity with the athlete’s family and friends and thanks them for their friendship, companionship and dedication to the sport”.