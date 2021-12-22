Athlete Unimed Teresina wins silver and bronze in the North and Northeast Cycling Cup | SOS Unimed

Unimed Teresina sponsored athlete, Lindomar Ferreira, did well in the 43rd edition of the North and Northeast Cup of Road Cycling. The official event of the Brazilian Cycling Confederation – CBC was held this weekend in Palmas (TO). Lindomar won three medals for the team from Piauí, silver in the Individual Time Trial test and two bronzes in the Endurance and Circuit tests, all in the Master B1 category.
Athlete Unimed Teresina won three medals for Piauí silver in the Individual Time Trial competition and two bronze medals in the Endurance and Circuit tests. — Photo: Ascom/Unimed Teresina
The cyclist finished the time trial circuit with a time of 14min55s323 in a highly contested 10 km race on the TO-50 highway. In the Endurance competition, he finished with a time of 1h24min20s316 and the circuit was finished in 32min28s476: “Very happy to participate in another Cup. The competition demanded a lot, but I achieved a good result bringing three medals to Piauí”, celebrated Lindomar Ferreira.
Lindomar Ferreira athlete Unimed Teresina participated in the 43rd edition of the North and Northeast Cup of Road Cycling. — Photo: Ascom/Unimed Teresina
The Cup brought together more than 300 cyclists from 14 states in both regions. Piauí had 28 athletes plus the technical committee.