The pair of Athletico fans who imitated a monkey to provoke Atlético-MG fans in the final of the Copa do Brasil, in Curitiba, in the Arena da Baixada, was identified by the Paraná club itself, which forwarded the information to the Civil Police. The two would be lawyers, brothers and live in Londrina, in northern Paraná.

Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Despite identification, the investigation team has yet to make contact with the men. One of them would even be in another state because of the year-end celebrations, according to delegate Luís Carlos Oliveira, from the Mobile Police Service for Football and Events (DEMAFE).

“Our intelligence service, through information provided by Athletico and some fans, I managed to identify them. We haven’t got in touch yet, but they’ll either come to meet us or we’ll go to them,” said the delegate to Band B.

The pair’s testimony about the episode has not yet been scheduled, but it should happen soon.

Racism

A video posted on Twitter by a journalist was responsible for the moment with the pair, which happened during the second half of the Copa do Brasil final. The images show Athletico fans imitating a monkey to provoke rival fans who were in the upper stands of Rua Coronel Dulcídio, Arena da Baixada.

In the same game, another case of racism was also caught on video. A 24-year-old girl appears imitating a monkey in a box at the stadium for home fans. She was indicted by the Civil Police for racism after giving testimony last Friday (17).