Atlético imposes condition to negotiate Diego Costa with Brazilian rival and president exposes internal assessment

After many speculations about a possible departure of the Brazilian naturalized Spanish to another team in the country, the president opened the game on the subject during an interview

the attacker Diego Costa remains involved in a series of speculations behind the scenes of the Brazilian soccer ball market. In addition to teams from the country, some clubs abroad have already shown interest in the 33-year-old medallion, which was hired by Atlético in August, was speculated recently in Brazilian rivals, such as Corinthians and Palmeiras.

Despite the interest, other teams in the country, which will dispute titles with Galo in 2022, will not have an easy life if you want hire the 19 shirt. In an interview with Canal Alvinegro, the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, rejected the idea of ​​reinforcing a direct rival, but not ruled out trading the player. The agent, however, did not reveal details of the contractual clauses.

“Reinforcing a rival is always very bad. (…) but everything is business. I’m reinforcing him and he’s giving me what in return? Are you solving a financial part of me? Are you reinforcing me from another side? Are you giving up someone that interests me, who will strengthen my team? So it depends on the negotiation. But if a high-level player of ours comes out, to to reinforce a rival without Atlético having won in exchange for that, the chance I’m sure: it’s zero“, assured.

For the Rooster, Diego Costa adds 19 matches, being 12 as holder, with five goals marked and an assistance. The president, who made it clear that the direction was not sought by the attacker to discuss a possible exit, revealed the internal analysis on the player. “There is no specific clause regarding his leaving. (…) we are satisfied with Diego Costa, and he, until then, did not come to us to terminate or submit a proposal for any other club, who expressed an interest in leaving. Nothing nothing nothing“he stated.

“Sand there is a proposal for any of our players, and we think that it is interesting for the club and that it is interesting for the player, we do the deal. We have to respect the player’s wishes. When a player wants to leave and you don’t accept his departure, you create intrigue in the squad. But always defending the club’s interests. If any player leaves, he will leave because he is good for the club. not being, not leaving“, completed Sérgio Coelho. contract Diego Costa with Galo goes to the end of 2022.