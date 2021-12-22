Atlético-MG asks CBF to recognize the 1937 title as Brasileirão – 12/21/2021

In 1937, the Brazilian Football Federation (FBF) organized the country’s first interstate championship. The final phase of the tournament brought together the 1936 local champions from the four Southeastern states. Atlético-MG, Fluminense, Portuguesa and Rio Branco-ES faced each other in turn and return. With four wins, one draw and one defeat, Galo was the Champion of Champions.

After 84 years, the athletic board tries to recognize the achievement of 1937 as a Brazilian Championship. The club gathered documents and sent them to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The confirmation of the order was made by the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho.

“We’ve already done a job, and we’ve already presented it to the CBF, for it to recognize, as it recognized the titles of other clubs. We have great hope that this can happen. But it depends on the CBF. The part that depended on Atlético was done, proving the games, the articles that came out in newspapers at the time, and everything else. So, the CBF will analyze it, and we are optimistic that this can work out. With the approval of the CBF, we will celebrate this title, like the other clubs which they received, they also celebrated,” said the president alvinegro, in an interview with Breno Galante’s YouTube channel.

Atlético bases the request on what the CBF itself did, in 2010, when it unified the Campeonato Brasileiro with the Taça Brasil and the Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament. With the measure, the entity benefited Bahia, Botafogo, Cruzeiro, Fluminense, Palmeiras and Santos.

It is not the first time that this subject has gained prominence within Atlético. More than ten years ago, when the CBF unified the Brasileirão, there was the possibility that Galo could also claim the achievement of 1937. However, the then president of Alvinegro, Alexandre Kalil, was against and did not proceed with the process. Now, rocked by the recent achievement of another Brasileirão, Atlético seeks recognition of the 1937 title.

achievement that is in the anthem

“We are champion of Champions. We are the pride of the national sport”.

The excerpt above is from Atlético-MG’s anthem, composed in 1969, by Vicente Mota, and refers to the 1937 title. For many Atleticans, that team is considered the first great squad in the club’s history. Atletico, which was champion of Champions, had names that are revered by Atleticans to this day, such as goalkeeper Kafunga and forward Guará, who is to date the fourth best scorer in the club’s history, with 168 goals in 200 matches.

The team also included Florindo, Zezé Procópio, Lola, Bala, Alcindo, Quim, Clóvis, Paulista, Alfredo, Nicola, Rezende and Elair. The technician was Floriano Peixoto.