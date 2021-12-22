Atlético-MG president talks about Diego Costa, target of Corinthians

The future of striker Diego Costa is one of the issues to be resolved by the Atlético-MG at the turn of the year, especially for the interest of the Corinthians and even from other clubs in the athlete. President of Galo, Sérgio Coelho assures that there is no negotiation in progress for the exit of the center forward.

“We are satisfied with Diego Costa. He didn’t come to us to terminate (the contract), or talk about looking for another club. The last time I met him was in Curitiba, in the final of the Copa do Brasil and now he’s on vacation “, said the manager, in a live with Canal Alvinegro.

Are Cavani, Suarez, Diego Costa real options? Understand Corinthians’ strategy in the market https://t.co/SL5Pc8Fi9n Via: @TiagoSalazar #Gazetatimao — Gazeta Esportiva (@gazetaesportiva) December 22, 2021

Sérgio Coelho makes it clear that he doesn’t want any dissatisfied athlete or employee at Atlético-MG. On the other hand, it also warns that the release of any player depends on the conditions of the deal, especially if it goes to a team like Corinthians, which will compete with Galo for the top of the main competitions in 2022.

“To reinforce a rival, without Atlético having anything in return, the chance is zero”, warned Sérgio Coelho. “Reinforcing a rival is always very bad, a job that isn’t cool. But it’s all business. I’m reinforcing the rival, but what comes in return? Money that will solve my financial issue? An athlete to reinforce my team? ” he asked.

Leave your comment