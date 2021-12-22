Atlético tries with the CBF to recognize the 1937 title as Brazilian champion – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético After the first title in 1971, Galo won the bi of the Brasileirão in 2021

Atlético wants to be considered three-time Brazilian champion. The club from Alvinegro applied to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) trying to recognize the title of the 1937 Champions Cup as an official achievement of the Brazilian Championship.

The revelation was made by the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho. According to the official alvinegro, the club gathered “evidence”, such as news from newspapers at the time and summaries of the games, and is optimistic.

“We’ve already done the work, we’ve already presented it to the CBF for it to recognize, as it recognized from other clubs. We are very hopeful that this can happen. It depends on the CBF. The part that depended on Atlético was done. Checking the games, the articles that came out in the newspapers and everything else. CBF will analyze it and we are optimistic that this can work. With her approval, we will celebrate this title, as the other clubs did,” said Sérgio Coelho in an interview with journalist Breno Galante’s YouTube channel, this Monday (20).

In 2010, the CBF recognized Santos, Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, Bahia, Fluminense and Botafogo as legitimate Brazilian champions for the titles of the Taça Brasil (played between 1959 and 1968) and the Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament, better known as “Robertão”, (played between 1967 and 1970). Until then, the organization considered Galo as the first Brazilian champion, in 1971.

The 1937 Champions Cup was the first professional interstate tournament played in Brazil. Organized by the Brazilian Football Federation (FBF), the competition brought together in the final phase, in addition to Atlético (mineiro champion), the state winners of São Paulo (Portuguesa), Distrito Federal (Fluminense) and Espírito Santo (Rio Branco). In the preliminary phase, they played Aliança (Rio de Janeiro) and Liga da Marinha (Federal District).

The competition between the four clubs was disputed in round and round points. Galo was champion by winning four matches, drawing one and losing another.

