Attempted robbery of two police officers ends up in the death of one of the assailants – General

Police officers were out of order. (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) A failed robbery attempt ended with the death of one of the assailants in the early hours of Tuesday (12/21). Five men tried to rob two off-duty police officers, one military and the other criminal, while they were standing at a sign on Avenida Braslia, in Santa Luzia, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

According to the police report, the police were on their motorcycles, stopped at the traffic light, when a car approached with the windows closed. Then, the vehicle would have ‘closed’ the two motorcycles, making it impossible for them to leave the place.

The five men got out of the car, one of them armed and pointing to the police as they announced the robbery. Also armed, the police reacted and fired at the man. Everyone ran away, got into the car and fled.

Also according to the OR, as soon as the men fled, the victims called 911 and told them about the robbery. The tracking was done and the vehicle was found on the same avenue. A vehicle went to the scene, found the car and, inside it, the body of one of the men, already lifeless, in the passenger seat.

On the floor of the car, a replica of a 9mm pistol was found.

The other four men were found, two teenagers aged 16, one man aged 35 and the other 23. All were arrested and taken to the police station, where they were recognized by the victims. The man who died was also 16 years old.

After the arrest, the technical expertise was called and the incident closed at the Planto de Santa Luzia Police Station.

According to the State Secretariat for Justice and Public Security (Sejusp), the Penitentiary Department of Minas Gerais (Depen-MG), is monitoring the developments of the incident.

“The State Department of Justice and Public Safety (Sejusp), through the Penitentiary Department of Minas Gerais (Depen-MG), informs that it monitors the developments of the occurrence. Investigations into the case are under the responsibility of the Civil Police. The secretariat further clarifies that the fact did not occur during the criminal police’s working hours“, they stated in a note.

THE State of Minas He also got in touch with the Military Police and is awaiting their return.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira