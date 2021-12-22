Auxiliary Jesus, João de Deus says coach “does not want to leave Benfica right now” | portuguese football

João de Deus, however, insisted on stressing that Jorge Jesus will continue at Benfica and will not return to Flamengo.
– I’m here because our coach was punished (Jorge Jesus is suspended), otherwise he would be happy to answer. Regarding the news, I’ve been talking a lot with Mister and specifically today even more. Yesterday (Tuesday) there was a meeting (his) with friends of Flamengo and duly authorized by Benfica and with the knowledge of Rui Costa. Mister said that he cannot and does not want to leave Benfica at this time. There is a contract to fulfill, want to fulfill and want to win titles at Benfica. That’s what made us come to Portugal again – stated João de Deus, at a press conference on the eve of the duel against Porto for the round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup.
- Flamengo has a meeting with Jorge Jesus and will negotiate with Benfica the release
Jorge Jesus training at Benfica — Photo: Manuel de Almeida/EFE
John of God continued the press conference reiterating that Jesus will follow on Portuguese soil.
– Once and for all, we want to end the doubts. They can say that it is John of God who is speaking and not the Mister. But this message was passed on to me by Jesus in the presence of General Director Rui Pedro Braz and President Rui Costa. It’s a trustworthy message. No more doubts on this topic. Everything that has been said does not deviate at all from what we want: titles at Benfica – said the assistant.
The ge will follow in real time the derby between Porto and Benfica this Thursday for the Cup of Portugal. The match that takes place at Estádio do Dragão starts at 17:45 (GMT). Suspended, Jorge Jesus will not be at the edge of the field.
See the video that Jesus posted when he said goodbye to Flamengo, in 2020
- PVC: Fla doesn’t consider paying a full fine to get Jesus out of Benfica
Asked if he, João de Deus, could go to Brazilian football and assume Flamengo as head coach, Jesus’ assistant said:
– I can’t do futurology, but what I can tell you is what I can control: as long as Mister sees fit, I will always work with him – stressed the 45-year-old assistant.
Benfica ratifies Jesus’ permanence
In addition to João de Deus, the board of Benfica also spoke on the soap opera Jorge Jesus this Wednesday. In official note (check below in full), the Lisbon club denied news from CNN saying that the coach would already be set as Flamengo.
“Benfica and their coach Jorge Jesus completely refute the existence of any agreement with Flamengo for the release of their technical committee through an understanding between the clubs. Jorge Jesus has a contract and is focused on the club’s sporting goals, and it is manifestly false and unreasonable that he has shown any desire to return to Brazil at this time. Benfica regrets that, on the eve of a decisive match for its continuity in the Cup of Portugal, a news organization with the seal of CNN is willing to disseminate false information that has already been denied live by the representative of Flamengo himself. Jorge Jesus, contrary to what was reported by CNN Portugal, does not want to return to Brazil, but rather to become Benfica champion again”.
João de Deus at Benfica — Photo: Getty Images