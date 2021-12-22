Auxiliary Jesus, João de Deus says coach “does not want to leave Benfica right now” | portuguese football

“Benfica and their coach Jorge Jesus completely refute the existence of any agreement with Flamengo for the release of their technical committee through an understanding between the clubs. Jorge Jesus has a contract and is focused on the club’s sporting goals, and it is manifestly false and unreasonable that he has shown any desire to return to Brazil at this time. Benfica regrets that, on the eve of a decisive match for its continuity in the Cup of Portugal, a news organization with the seal of CNN is willing to disseminate false information that has already been denied live by the representative of Flamengo himself. Jorge Jesus, contrary to what was reported by CNN Portugal, does not want to return to Brazil, but rather to become Benfica champion again”.