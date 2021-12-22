BA has 6 deaths per Covid-19; state has been without data from the Ministry of Health for 12 days | Bahia

In the last 24 hours, Bahia recorded six deaths because of Covid-19, according to information from the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab), this Tuesday (21).

STEP BY STEP: Learn how to issue digital proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in Salvador

Learn how to issue digital proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in Salvador Covid-19 deaths and cases in the cities of Bahia

Full disclosure with data from the bulletin, however, was not possible, for the 12th day in a row, because of the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s websites in the early morning of December 10th, which affected the record of Covid’s cases. -19 in Bahia. The folder’s systems and database remain unavailable, as reported by Sesab.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of deaths is 27,444. The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system.

The adapted infographic bulletin is available on the Sesab website and on the online platform.

1 of 1 BA has two deaths by Covid-19 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia BA has two deaths due to Covid-19 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia

With the unavailability of the Ministry of Health, all systems and database are unavailable. The registration of the application of Covid-19 vaccines was also affected.

One of the systems affected is ConnectSUS, the application responsible for issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate, required to access public places. For him, the reports are of difficulty in login, and proof of vaccination that does not appear.

In Salvador, the city hall provides a Digital Vaccination Card, which is an alternative to prove immunization. The tool is available for free over the internet and is valid throughout the national territory.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻