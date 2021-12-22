‘Baby Yingliang’: meet the baby dinosaur fossil found by scientists still inside an egg; watch video | Science

A team of scientists found a fossil of a dinosaur embryo still inside the egg in China, revealed a study published on Tuesday (21) in the scientific journal iScience. The baby belongs to the oviraptorid theropod group, distantly related to birds. (See video above)

Over the past 100 years, many fossilized dinosaur eggs and nests have been found, but discovering an embryo preserved after thousands of years it is extremely rare.

The discovery was made by the team at the China University of Geosciences in Beijing.

Originally, the fossilized egg was acquired in 2000 by Liang Liu, director of a company called the Yingliang Group. The rarity was eventually stored away and, over time, forgotten until it was rediscovered during the construction of the Yingliang Stone Museum of Natural History.

The researchers named the baby dinosaur “Baby Yingliang”.

Bird-like behavior

The fossil helped researchers to advance their studies and identify a new embryonic position in dinosaurs.

1 of 2 Illustration shows an oviraptorosaur dinosaur embryo about to hatch — Photo: Lida Xing Illustration shows an oviraptorosaur dinosaur embryo about to hatch — Photo: Lida Xing

The studies carried out have shown that, inside the egg, the baby has its head resting on its belly, with one leg on each side of the body and its back rolled up.

Comparisons made with other late-stage oviraptorid embryos suggest that this group developed a bird-like posture at the end of incubation. Until then, this position had not been identified in non-avian dinosaurs.

Now, scientists plan to continue their advanced imaging studies to identify the embryo’s internal anatomy.