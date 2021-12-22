Back at Vasco, Zé Ricardo faces return as the greatest opportunity of his career: “Great challenge” | Vasco

Zé Ricardo is back at Vasco. After passing by the club in 2017, the coach was reintroduced this Wednesday after his arrival in Rio de Janeiro. The coach thanked him for the opportunity to return to the São Januário team and said he will assemble a competitive team for 2022.

– We are aware of all the challenges we will face in the season in 2022, but we are aware of the opportunity we have to take Vasco back to his place and have a great season. The fans are hurt, but we have a duty to make the fans return little by little to São Januário, now it’s our turn to do the opposite, to build a competitive team.

Zé Ricardo at the presentation press conference

Vasco reformulates the cast on and off the field. The football department has undergone changes and will be different in 2022. Zé Ricardo praised the performance of the club’s board of directors and faced the challenge of returning to the team as the greatest opportunity of his career.

– We needed to invest in human resources and invest in the area. It’s a big challenge but I consider it the biggest opportunity of my life, of my career, as I said, I’ve always been very happy here at Vasco and I hope we can build an environment to bring happiness to everyone. I’m sure the athletes who are coming to Vasco are athletes who already understand this, they know how important it is to wear Vasco da Gama’s shirt. It’s very important to come back and take Vasco to the first division.

REFORMULATION IN FOOTBALL

– I think that competitiveness in the matter of knowing where to be is fundamental for us to be putting together our team. I understand that having a healthy and competitive team is critical. That’s why we have been working with performance and market analysis to bring athletes with these characteristics. We have a very traditional and very strong base category. We know that most of these athletes who are professional are under pressure, our idea is that we have to give them confidence, but of course we are going to demand commitment so that they can win competitions on the field, they need to conquer this space.

– The desire was to start a job at the beginning, and I had already started negotiating the departure from Brazil, I thought that moment would be difficult to accept and then go abroad. Since the president made me an invitation, we ended up accepting, there were intense weeks, the time zone there put us in a situation to work until late, but we are used to it and don’t mind. Participating in a team building and reshaping the football department is always very challenging but also rewarding, I thank the president for letting me bring a coaching staff that I like to work with for the first time, and that was undoubtedly one of the reasons that I made me accept the challenge, and also to work with people I already know here at Vasco. There are a lot of good people working here and this makes me more and more motivated to make a season that makes us proud for 2022.

DELAY IN WAGES AND GAME MODEL

– When we talk about the game model, it goes far beyond the four lines. I always look for the objective first when I arrive at the club, to build or transform a good environment in which we work. This happened in 2017 and 2018, an environment was built that made Vasco come out of an uncomfortable situation and arrive in a pre-Libertadores, score as champion of the returno and confirm a place in the pre-Libertadores. This, with difficulties and problems that we all know, as the president said that he has been with the club for many years.

– What makes me understand that it may be different from the professionals you mentioned and I respect a lot, what I believe is that we now have professionals on the technical staff outside and the seriousness of the president to make it happen. Of course, it is essential that, from January onwards, we are able to keep salaries up to date, keep the flame burning. It is important that athletes feel supported so that we are concerned about working on the field and the athlete can perform at his best. Vasco has to give tranquility to his technical body, group of athletes, to be able to do his job – he added.

USE OF THE YOUTH OF THE BASE

– I think the boys were very important in all of Vasco’s achievements and campaigns, as I said, Vasco’s youth category is one of the most traditional and competent in Brazilian football. athletes who are moving up are under pressure because of the moment the club is experiencing. We noticed that the athletes are scared, some of them even thinking about leaving the club, but anyway, we have to be smart so that we don’t devalue our assets and know that the athlete can provide a very important technical return. I want to talk to them, understand what they think of Vasco da Gama, think about their careers, how they understand, I’m absolutely sure that being here, being a winner, getting stronger as a professional at the club is one of the main paths for them. Understanding them will be important, but so will demand.

– The mere fact of having moved up to Vasco no longer gives them the right to play, they need to conquer these spaces, create responsibilities, of course each one has their time, but it is very important that they are by our side, very It’s important to provide a foundation for a team that will have a new face for 2022, so let’s try to partner with those who are moving up, those who are arriving, because if we can make this league happen as quickly as possible, the better. We hope it’s instant because we have clear goals for the season.

– We will undoubtedly be eyeing the Copa São Paulo, it is a championship with enormous visibility, taking advantage of the fact that there is no calendar in professional football, we have some possibility of doing the pre-season in some cities in São Paulo, but we have difficulty deciding the pre-season. I made a request to the direction to seek a pre-season in a place abroad, because I understand that we are putting together a new cast, this pre-season to do is important. We are still studying, but soon we will know if we are going to do it here in Rio or if we are going out.

– We understand that it is important to have a team with a very strong competitive bias, which is required in games in such a long championship that shows great balance. There are six clubs that have won national titles today in the second division. The Vasco has to prepare. Of course, having athletes who look like Vasco is necessary. Vasco’s face is a competitive team, which honors the shirt, we need this player profile and I believe we are having a lot of discretion in working with each athlete. If we understand that with creativity and hard work that this is Vasco’s face, I think we have the possibility of fighting for very good things this season.

– We know how football works, we are not under any illusions about it. The first objective has to be short term, we have to make the team work right at the beginning, it’s a difficult task because it’s a group that will be formed, a good part of it coming from abroad. I have a lot of confidence in what was presented, and the president knows that the job, to be done correctly, needs to be done in the medium to the long term. But we know how football works. We understand that results are needed right from the start, pressure is part of it.

– Let’s try to win this first stage of building a competitive team. Anxiety at this moment is perhaps the shortest way to make some mistakes and suddenly some crazy things, but I believe that Vasco cannot give himself the right to make mistakes in this first stage. We have to have confidence in what we believe, follow our convictions, and in that way, we will tend to make less mistakes.

REINFORCEMENTS IN THE DEFENSIVE SECTOR

– I can’t talk about a football team and break it up into sectors without talking about balance. Vasco needs to be balanced in all sectors. We will try to strengthen all sectors of the team because the moment required it, we know that quality attackers all teams want, but I believe that the arrival of the first reinforcements to be part of the defensive system was just a coincidence. Of course we have attackers under discussion, and certainly the fans will be able to meet these players later on.

– We talked about Diego Souza, I worked with him at Botafogo, he is a player who certainly, at the end of a season, gives goals for the team he defends, extremely experienced, knows the space where he plays very well, he is versatile, always very competently. We hope that the financial organization situation is resolved, if he comes, he will add to us, we have thought of some names, but players with that weight have a preference not only from the fans, but also from us.

