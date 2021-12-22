Backstage in Pantanal, Juliana Paes is nervous alongside Almir Sater; video· TV news

Juliana Paes took advantage of the break from recording in Pantanal to sing alongside Almir Sater. This Monday (20), the actress shared the record of the meeting and stated that she was nervous with the artist, who participated in the first version of the telenovela.

“Look what happened, we’re out of tune with nervousness, but don’t miss the chance to sing with Almir Sater. What a beautiful night, how special, how much love!”, wrote Juliana in a sequence of videos published on Instagram Stories.

In the publication, Sater and Juliana Paes appeared at a bar table and interpreted the song Tocando em Frente, which was part of the soundtrack of the version shown in 1990 by Manchete. The singer gave life to the character Trindade in the original version of the plot by Benedito Ruy Barbosa.

This Sunday (19), the actress warned fans that her scenes this year had been completed and published excerpts from her trip through Mato Grosso do Sul, where the soap opera is recorded.

In the new version of Pantanal, produced by Globo and scheduled to premiere in 2022, Juliana will play Maria Marruá, mother of Juma Marruá (Alanis Guillen). In the adaptation, actors Renato Góes, Bruna Linzmeyer, Marcos Palmeira, among others, are confirmed.

