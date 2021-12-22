Bahia will give 20% discount on advance IPVA; see rules

Bahian drivers will have a 20% discount on the advance payment, until February 10, of the full amount of the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) in 2022. It will still be possible to pay the tax in five installments.

The government will also offer a 10% discount for those who choose to pay the entire tax amount on the expiration of the first of the five installments, a date that varies according to the final number of the vehicle’s license plate.

The discounts this time are doubled: in previous years, those who paid off the IPVA in February had a 10% discount, and those who opted for payment at the beginning of the installment plan were entitled to 5%.

The installment payment was also expanded, as traditionally the Bahia taxpayer could pay the tax in three installments. The payment in five installments can be made from March, when the calendar that sets the deadlines for starting the payment in installments begins, according to the final number of the vehicle’s license plate.

“The Brazilian economy is going through a difficult time with the return of inflation, and the car sector has been even more affected by an international situation of shortage of parts, which is reflected in an increase in car prices, which is why the governor decided Rui Costa said that the discounts were increased by 100%, and the number of installments also increased, considerably improving the conditions available to the taxpayer”, says the Secretary of Finance of the State, Manoel Vitório.

According to the state tax authorities, Bahia’s taxable fleet is around 2.2 million vehicles, and IPVA is the second source of tax revenue in the state. The amount collected with the tax is divided fifty-fifty with the municipality where the vehicle was registered.

Installment in five times

Paying tax in five installments is another option for vehicle owners, who only need to observe the expiration date of the first installment in the table, according to the final number on the license plate. Payment can be made at any branch of Banco do Brasil, Bradesco or Bancoob, simply presenting the Renavan number.

Debits related to the licensing fee and traffic fines must be paid by the due date of the fifth installment. The owner who misses the deadline for the first quota is no longer entitled to installment payment in five installments.

Exemption and immunity

People with physical, visual, mental and autistic disabilities are exempt from paying IPVA. The exemption also covers vehicles from public transport public service concessionaires, those with more than 15 years of manufacture, land vehicles with an engine power of less than 50 cylinders and vessels with an engine power of less than 25 HP.

The exemption range also includes agricultural machinery, taxis owned by self-employed professional drivers and vehicles belonging to embassies, consular representations, employees with a diplomatic career and legal entities governed by private law established by the state or municipal government.

The IPVA is also not payable by the vehicles of the Union, States, Federal District, Municipalities, political parties, including their foundations, and from union entities, educational institutions or non-profit social assistance and religious temples.