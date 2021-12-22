Bahia will have two professionals on the football board in 2022



Bellintani and Ferraz work without a football director at the beginning of 2022 planning (Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia)

After dismissing Lucas Drubscky and Júnior Chávare, professionals responsible for the football department in 2021, the Executive Board is working with the idea of ​​again hiring two names for this sector.

During the meeting with the Deliberative Council, president Guilherme Bellintani stated that he will not give up the management model with two professionals being responsible for football management.

According to the leader of the Squadron, the search for new professionals has already started on December 10th, after dropping to the second division.

“Three important pillars in this football board: base, squad formation and management of the main squad, under-23 and also technical coordination, and relationship with the market. Our goal is for these three topics to be covered by two people.. It’s our starting point, which we’ve been working on since the day after the Brasileirão final game,” said the president.

On the reasons that made the club choose to fire Drubscky and Chávare, the president of Bahia cited the two names’ inexperience in dealing with professional football.

“Until then, he (Chávare) had only been base manager. For a tight championship like ours, he suffered and also did not collaborate at the level we expected. On the other hand, Lucas also came with a profile that we had he likes it, but he needed a greater experience that he didn’t have in the most critical moments of 2021. He still proved to be an inexperienced person to face the hard difficulties”.

“It could have been a mistake made by people and not by structure”, he concludes.

Bellintani also spoke about not hiring just one professional to take care of the entire sector, as happened during the first three years of his tenure, with Diego Cerri.

“It is very rare to have a director who stays for 4, 5 years in the same club. Because it’s a failed job evaluation model. Today, we do not have people who are easily available in the market and say: ‘I trust you to, with a powerful leadership, lead a process of real transformation and solidification of Esporte Clube Bahia”.

In the midst of a busy market, Bahia hired two full-backs for the left side (Luiz Henrique and Djalma) and defensive midfielder Rezende.