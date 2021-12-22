Banco BS2 has just announced the creation of its own insurance company, BS2 Seguros. The company is focused on the corporate segment and was founded in partnership with the South African group Traficc. The idea is for the insurer to operate in the B2B2C market, to quickly gain market share among the public of small and medium-sized companies. The expectation is to reach sales of R$ 1 billion in five years. So to learn more, read on.

Banco BS2 launches insurance company focused on small and medium-sized companies

Thus, the BS2 bank’s initiative is part of the institution’s plan to be a reference bank for companies. According to the CEO, Marcos Magalhães, the objective was to expand the offer of credit for the initial acquisition of the Weel platform. Currently, the customization of the offer is one of the main bets of the new insurance company to gain market share.

As we explained, the new business arm of Banco BS2 will be conducted in a JV (Joint Venture) with the South African group Traficc. The executive Adriano Romano will lead the partnership. According to him, the idea is to subvert the market logic.

“Today there is no insurance company focused on SMEs in Brazil. What exists are adapted products, originally created for large companies, which do not solve their problems and needs by far. Insurers always think of the product first, the customer who finds a way to fit in later. We want to break this mode of operation”, he stated.

Finally, the partnership should not only serve Banco BS2’s customers, but the market in general. The expectation of the new insurer is to reach sales of R$ 1 billion in five years. Currently, the operation is under analysis by the Superintendency of Private Insurance (Susep).

