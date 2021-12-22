Banco do Nordeste offers up to 95% discounts on debt renegotiations

Until January 29, 2022, rural, industrial, commercial and service producers will be able to renegotiate debts with discounts of up to 95% at Banco do Nordeste (BNB). The deduction also includes fines and interest on the original debt for cash payments on debts.

Any BNB client with debts overdue for more than two years will be covered. The action also allows the implementation of new terms for the payment of debt in installments. In these cases, the Bank will assess the status of each request individually to define the number of installments, the interest rates and will require a down payment that can vary from 5% to 40% of the total debt.

In addition, the financial institution offers discounts of up to 90% on debt renegotiations with the Constitutional Financing Fund for the Northeast (FNE). For these customers, the discount is also independent of the size of the debt and guarantees the forgiveness of fines and late payment interest on the debt.

For those who have debts with Banco do Nordeste related to the FNE, it will be possible to pay the outstanding balance in up to 10 years with discounts between 25% and 50% of the total amount due, depending on the type of loan contracted.

All debts overdue for more than 180 days and that have been contracted for more than seven years will be covered. Decision meets the conditions established by Art. 15-E of Law 7827/89.

To have access to discounts on debt renegotiations or to clarify doubts about debt installment options with BNB, it is necessary to contact the bank directly. More information can be consulted by calling 0800 728 3030.

