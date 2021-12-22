BAP evaluates the possibility of selling Flamengo – Flamengo

Director commented on the situation of Cruzeiro and evaluated a possible future sale of Rubro-Negro



Last Saturday (19), Ronaldo Fenômeno announced the purchase of Cruzeiro for R$ 400 million, and will hold 90% of the shares of SAF (Sociedade Anônima de Futebol). After the agreement, Flamengo’s vice president for external relations, Luiz Eduardo Baptista, spoke about the possibility of selling Mengo.

Through its Twitter, BAP commented on the situation of Cruzeiro and spoke about the questions it receives about a future sale of Flamengo. The leader said he ‘does not believe’ in just one management model and highlighted the good structure of Rubro-Negro.

“Cruzeiro became a company. Now it has an owner. Some asking that if it works, Flamengo would be at sporting risk? I don’t see it that way. I don’t just believe in one model for everyone. Flamengo is well structured, which allows us to be successful without necessarily having an owner”, published.



It is worth mentioning that, currently in good financial condition, Flamengo underwent a tough restructuring process, which began in 2013 under the management of Eduardo Bandeira de Mello. The process was continued by Rodolfo Landim and company and, in 2019, Mengo reaped the fruits of so much investment, becoming Brazilian and Libertadores champion in less than 24 hours.