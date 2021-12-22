Barbara freaks out when she sees Christian with Joy and suspects betrayal · TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will have a flare-up of jealousy over Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. “Is that the type of woman you’re looking for on the street?”

In the next chapters of Lícia Manzo’s serial, the graffiti artist will discover that (Juan Paiva’s former best friend) has usurped the identity of the rich twin. The rebel, then, will decide to blackmail the protagonist to keep the secret and will ask for a good amount of money.

At the same time, Santiago’s youngest (José de Abreu) ​​will be suffering from her husband’s contempt for discovering that she stole Janine’s (Indira Nascimento) texts. The spoiled one will think Christian has taken a mistress and will follow him to try to confirm his suspicions.

Rebeca’s sister (Andréa Beltrão) will end up seeing the executive find Joy and deliver a package of money to the young woman in front of a hospital. Barbara will catch the two of them together inside the car and build a shack. “May I know what’s going on here?” she’ll ask.

“What is this, Barbara?”, the protagonist will be startled. “I’m asking you. Is this the type of woman you’re looking for on the street? Listen, my dear, I don’t know if you know, but he’s married, okay?”, the dondoca will revolt.

“For God’s sake, I can’t put up with that sort of thing. Barbara, this is Joyce, Ravi’s wife,” the usurper will explain. Túlio’s enemy (Daniel Dantas) will invent a lie to throw the woman off her feet and will say that the ex-driver will need to undergo surgery, so he will have decided to help the boy’s family.

However, the rich woman will continue to believe that her husband has an affair with the graffiti artist. “Do you realize the madness, the lack of awareness? I’m in front of a hospital. Do you really think that if I was cheating on you I would do this here?”, asks the manager.

“You didn’t answer my question, Renato. What do you have to help this guy, if he’s not even our employee anymore?”, the spoiled woman will let go. “That’s our difference. Ravi isn’t just my ex-driver, my ex-employee. He’s a person, and I care about him. He’s hospitalized and I came to lend his wife some money to help. Can you understand? Or is that not part of your vocabulary?”, will fire Christian.

“Sorry, I didn’t want to have caused this mess. Excuse me, ok? Thank you, Mr. Renato”, will say Joy, who will leave the car embarrassed. Furious, the protagonist will leave Barbara talking to herself.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#86 – Barbara Ends the Year Unmasked in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: