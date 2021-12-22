Barcelona draws against Sevilla and stays out of the G6 of Espanyol

Barcelona remains out of the G6 of the Spanish Championship. This afternoon, the team led by Xavi insisted, but was only tied by 1-1 with Sevilla, at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium, in a game postponed from the fourth round.

It wasn’t for lack of trying. Barça saw Sevilla take the lead with Papu Gómez, but reacted at the end of the first half with Ronald Araújo. The Catalan team, with one more player in the second stage, pressed and hit the post, but failed to turn it around.

With the result, Barcelona reaches 28 points and occupies the seventh place of the Espanyol, outside the classification zones for next season’s European competitions. Sevilla, runners-up with 38, wasted a chance to get closer to leaders Real Madrid.

The teams will only return to the field in 2022. Barcelona face Mallorca, on January 2nd, at Camp Nou, while Sevilla visit Cádiz the following day.

Sevilla scores, and Barça reacts by insisting

Pizjuan disputes the ball with Rakitic during the match between Sevilla and Barcelona, ​​for the Spanish Championship Image: REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

There were only two finishes by Sevilla in the first half. One of them, on minute 31, ended in a goal when Papu Gómez took advantage of Rakitic’s kick in a rehearsed move and submitted it to the net.

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, needed a lot more to score. The Catalan team persisted until they got the tie in the last minute of the initial stage. When the teams were already preparing for half-time, Dembélé took a corner kick and Ronald Araújo went up very high to head it into the goal.

Barça presses but fails to turn around

Barcelona pressed on in the second stage, but failed to score the comeback goal against Sevilla. And it wasn’t for lack of trying. Barça maintained their aggressiveness back at half-time and ended up with a player more after Koundé was sent off in the 18th minute for playing the ball in the face of Jordi Alba after a dispute, but ran into the Sevilla defence. At the best chance, already close to extra time, Dembélé hit the bar with a shot from the edge of the area.

Help the rival?

Barcelona may not have much to celebrate with Tuesday’s draw, but Real Madrid do. The merengue team, which faces Athletic Bilbao tomorrow, has the chance to open an eight-point advantage over the second-placed Espanyol, which is precisely Sevilla.

300 times have Stegen

Goalkeeper Ter Stegen reached the milestone of 300 games in the Barcelona shirt today. The German arrived at the club in 2014 after standing out for Borussia Monchengladbach.