Barroso sings with Diogo Nogueira at party and video generates criticism – Politics

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luis Roberto Barroso he became the target of criticism on social networks after appearing in a video, without a mask, singing at a wedding party this Saturday, 18, in the interior of São Paulo.

In the recording, the minister appears on a stage next to the singer Diogo Nogueira and the journalist Heraldo Pereira, following the artist’s performance. In the background, one of the band’s musicians wears a protective mask. In one of the excerpts, he sings the samba “Vou Festejar”, ​​by Beth Carvalho and “Aquarela Brasileira”, by Martilho da Vila. The video was released by 360 power.

On several occasions, Barroso used his personal Twitter profile to suggest book and song tips, often linking the choices to the political moment in the country. On the last 17th, for example, he published the song “Onde a pain has no reason”, in the version by Monarco and Vanessa da Mata, in honor of the singer’s death on the last 11th. Along with the song, he quoted a thought by the historian Leandro Karnal, who says: “Democracy is not heaven, but it manages to guarantee that we don’t go to hell,” he wrote.

On the networks, opponents accused him of “falling into the samba”, “crowding and without masks”. Barroso is the author of an injunction that made the passport for the vaccine mandatory for travelers entering Brazil. The decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), however, allowed the presentation of a negative test followed by a five-day quarantine and a new negative test as a substitute for the vaccine.