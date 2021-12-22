BC intervenes, but the dollar rises to R$ 5.74, one of the highest levels since March

posted on 12/22/2021 06:00



(credit: Marcello Casal JrAgência Brasil)

The Central Bank held a new dollar spot auction yesterday, offering US$ 500 million, but the measure did not change the trend of appreciation of the US currency, which returned to above R$ 5.70 this week, in highest levels since March this year.

The auction was not scheduled, and was communicated by BC to financial institutions after markets closed on Monday. Over the course of the day, the dollar fluctuated sharply in the wake of the controversial winds of the 2022 Budget vote, and peaked at R$5.75 several times, the highest nominal level since March 31. At the end of the trading session, the currency was quoted at R$ 5.739, with a drop of 0.07% compared to the previous day.

According to specialists, the volume of remittances of profits from companies headquartered abroad is usually higher at that time, but the volumes of BC offers are considered low and have little effect on the trend or on the stock of reserves in the country. From February until now, BC auctions on the spot market totaled US$ 10.2 billion. Meanwhile, the monetary authority’s international reserves in foreign currency were at US$ 364.227 billion on the 17th. The amount is US$ 5.566 billion less than the level at the end of November and US$ 10.5 billion less than the US$ 374.715 billion recorded on December 31, 2018, that is, at the beginning of the Bolsonaro (PL) government.

graph economy

(photo: lucas pacifico)



In the assessment of Eduardo Velho, chief economist at JF Trust Gestão de Recursos, the BC has been showing signs that it may interfere every time the dollar starts to get close to R$ 5.80. “The Central Bank maintains the strategy of rolling over exchange swap contracts and intervening little in the market. But, since last year, when there was turmoil in relation to this year’s Budget, the BC went to the auction line whenever the dollar stayed close to R$ 5.80 and showed a trend of sharper appreciation,” he said. “The BC is being prudent, but it seems that it has a level of exchange that provokes a more intense performance,” he added.

Velho recalled that the worsening of the external scenario, due to the omicron variant of the new coronavirus and the change in the monetary policy of central banks in developed countries, especially the United States, tends to keep the dollar more valued in 2022. “The dollar has been rising in recent days due to the increased demand for hedge (protection) from financial agents and exporters, which tends to grow in view of the expectation of a greater devaluation of the real. In addition, there is an unfavorable flow of profit remittances that always occur at the end of the year.”

Analysts estimate that the dollar will continue to appreciate, in large part, because of the worsening fiscal scenario expected from next year. While Congress approved a Budget with BRL 16.5 billion for the controversial amendments by the rapporteur — seen as the current government’s Mensalão —, with an adjustment for police officers and almost BRL 4.9 billion in the electoral fund, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, was taking a vacation, only to return to the office on January 7th.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the markets, and the scenario is one of worsening macroeconomic fundamentals and the fiscal issue. Therefore, I don’t see the dollar falling back to less than R$ 5.60,” said Velho. “I have been talking to several economists and the consensus is that the dollar should be between R$ 4.30 and R$ 4.80, but the current exchange rate is a result of the worsening in the perception of the quality of the government. The fiscal gets in the way, but not that’s all. The balance is very bad, because pension reforms stopped. Income tax reforms have not started and the fiscal war continues. The country’s chronic problems have not been resolved and there is no prospect of a reversal”, highlighted the consultant Roberto Luis Troster, former chief economist of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, recalled that the real is not the emerging currency that has been devaluing the most this year. The Turkish lira accumulates more than 40% of losses, while the Brazilian currency drops about 10%. “The Central Bank has left the exchange rate freer. Last year, interventions took place with more force. I understand that they allowed the exchange rate to stabilize at a higher level and these auctions at the end of the year are taking place more due to technical factors, due to the largest shipments at the end of the year,” he said.