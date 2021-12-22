‘Being the Ricardos’ features Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in tune in an irregular film; g1 has seen | Movie theater

Lucille Ball, one of the greatest icons of American humor, conquered the United States when she starred on TV, during the 1950s, in the comedy “I Love Lucy”, alongside her then-husband, Desi Arnaz. The series, which served as an inspiration for other sitcons, is still widely worshiped among Americans and Lucille’s life also proved to be as interesting as the series that consecrated her.

Therefore, it is still a great opportunity to learn a little more about the actress through “Being the Ricardos”, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video this Tuesday (21). The film, which has a great cast and a good period reenactment, could only be a little more focused, which would make it far less jagged.

Watch the trailer for the movie “Being the Ricardos”

The plot takes place during a week in the life of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman), when she has to deal with some complicated issues that arise during the recording of “I Love Lucy”, such as her discussions with the show’s producers to include her pregnancy in the program, as well as accusations of being a member of the Communist Party, which could alienate his audience.

Not to mention the suspicions that her husband, Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), is “jumping the fence”, which makes the atmosphere on set even more tense.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in a scene from "Being the Ricardos"

Stepping on eggs, or rather grapes

As a biopic, “Being the Ricardos” (title that mentions the protagonists of “I Love Lucy”, Lucy and Ricky Ricardo) does not bring great narrative innovations, in part because of the just correct and lackluster work of director Aaron Sorkin (of “The 7 of Chicago”).

The filmmaker strives to recreate some of the show’s iconic moments, such as the scene where Lucy has to step on grapes to produce wine. It’s a shame, however, that Sorkin doesn’t value this moment that is so familiar to the viewer, who would certainly enjoy it more if it weren’t so reduced on screen.

Screenwriter Sorkin (who won an Oscar in the category for “The Social Network”) does a little better at showing how meticulous Lucille was with every part of her work.

A good example of this is the sequence in which the actress (and also co-producer of the show) seeks to find a better way to make one of the scenes of the episode that she would shoot more fun, which leaves the production and her co-stars a little uncomfortable with its detail-oriented way. The script also earns points with good and fast dialogues, a hallmark of the director.

Another problem that the film has is that its editing does not manage to leave the narrative out of chronology very clearly for the audience.

Thus, there is a scene that takes place during the issues involving the recording of the program and, right after, it jumps to an episode from Lucille’s past, such as when she met Desi, or when she was called to do the program she was starring on TV on TV. , from which “I Love Lucy” originated, and her demand to work with her husband, who was not well regarded by the producers because he was Cuban.

But everything is shown in a disjointed way, which causes a certain confusion to the plot. Even the issues surrounding the “witch hunt” because of Lucille’s involvement with the Communist Party are even pushed aside, losing some of their importance in history.

Even with all these questions, “Being the Ricardos” is worth the delivery of its stars. Nicole Kidman (under competent makeup) shows great energy to play Lucille Ball, even doing a great voice job to look very similar to the comedian. Javier Bardem, on the other hand, gains sympathy with his Desi Arnaz thanks to his charisma, despite having some questionable behavior.

The chemistry between the two is undeniable, which conveys well the complex relationship of the couple of stars, as they make it clear that Lucille and Desi love each other and are accomplices, but still live in an eternal conflict because of his infidelity and intransigence.

The best scenes in the film are during their discussions and, if the film focused a little more on the fights and teasing they do with each other, the film would be much more captivating.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to Kidman and Bardem, JK Simmons, winner of the Oscar for best supporting actor for “Whiplash” (he is also the JJ Jameson of “Spider-Man: No Return Home”), has good moments as William Frawley, actor who acted in “I Love Lucy” and seeks to be Lucille’s conscience between recordings. The scenes he shares with Nicole Kidman, although few, are also very consistent.

With a good soundtrack signed by Daniel Pemberton (who had previously worked with Sorkin on “The 7 of Chicago”), “Being the Ricardos” doesn’t use all the potential it had in its hands to make a more remarkable film about life and the Lucille Ball’s career.