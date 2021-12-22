Belinda Bencic: Olympic tennis champion tests positive with ‘severe’ symptoms for Covid-19

Olympic champion in Tokyo, Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic, 24, tested positive for Covid-19 after traveling to Abu Dhabi. In a social media post, she described her symptoms as “severe”, despite being completely immunized against the coronavirus.

Bencic is the third tennis player to be infected by Covid-19 after the Mubadala World Tennis Championship dispute. This Monday, Spaniard Rafael Nadal revealed that he also tested positive for the coronavirus on his return to Spain. Before the tournament, young US Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew from the competition after announcing that she was contaminated.

In a Twitter post, Bencic said she is isolated and dealing with “severe” symptoms, including fever, pain and chills.

“Unfortunately, and although I am fully vaccinated, I recently tested positive for Covid-19,” he said. “At the moment, I am isolating myself and taking all precautionary measures to overcome this in the best possible way, as I am having very severe symptoms (fever, pain, chills)”, he added.

The Abu Dhabi tournament usually serves as preparation for tennis players who will compete in the Australian Open, scheduled for January 17th.

In her post, Bencic said that while the timing is not ideal, she will strive to be able to compete in Melbourne when she is past the isolation period.