Bellintani says he is in a hurry to define a new board and evaluates work by Drubscky and Chávare | bahia

Guilherme Bellintani, vitor ferraz, lucas drubsky and chavare; bahia board

Last Monday night, in a meeting with the Deliberative Council, President Guilherme Bellintani said that between four and five candidates were interviewed for the football department, but there was no consensus on the choice of new professionals.

– We’re in a hurry for that. We’ve been working and talking to people since the day after the last game, but we still haven’t managed to nail the person(s) who will make up this department due to an absolute lack of conviction regarding the difference between the people we’ve talked to and what we’ve been talking to. is looking for. We are still not convinced that these people with whom we spoke will adapt and will manage to deliver what we are looking for – he said.

– I’m not going to talk here about what we’re going to do in the football board on the 1st. We’ve already done four or five interviews with candidate managers in this area and we haven’t chosen them yet. Because we are doing it calmly enough to make the right choice – complete.

Bellintani also evaluated the work of the last responsible for the football department at Bahia. About Drubsky, the tricolor president evaluated him as a prepared professional, however, in moments of greatest challenge, “he proved to be a person still inexperienced”.

— I needed someone more connected to the market and someone more dedicated to casting. They wanted one more experienced and one younger. Lucas was the connection with the market and Chávare identified talent in the Brazilian market.

– Lucas, we understand that he also came with the profile we like, to adapt and mold to the club’s culture, but in a way he still needed a greater experience that he didn’t have in the most critical moments. In moments of our greatest challenge, he proved to be a still inexperienced person, despite being very prepared, to face the very tough difficulties we had in 2021. Therefore, Lucas’ gap was a greater inexperience than we needed in that one time. This is our understanding of the origin of choice and what didn’t work.

Although without football director, Bahia has already moved in the market and announced the signings of Luiz Henrique and Djalma Silva. The club also closed the renovation with coach Guto Ferreira.