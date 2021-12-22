Bet made in Serra (ES) wins R$ 370 thousand at Lotofácil

A bettor from Laranjeiras, in Serra, took R$ 370 thousand in a Lotofácil bet. Credit: Disclosure

One of the traditions for the New Year says that wearing yellow means attracting money, wealth and prosperity for the new period that begins on January 1st. A resident of Serra must have worn yellow clothes throughout the month of December and the reward came sooner, because he hit 15 contest numbers. 2402 of Lotofácil and earned the trifle of BRL 370,337.82.

The numbers drawn this Monday (20) were 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 09, 10, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 23 and 25. In addition to the bet made in the Laranjeiras neighborhood, two other lucky ones hit the 15 dozen and will have the end of the year with their pockets full. The two winners are from Carazinho, in Rio Grande do Sul and Cachoeira Paulista, in São Paulo.

And there were more people guaranteeing a change to be able to buy the family’s Christmas turkey without doing the math. 321 bettors matched 14 numbers and won R$1,036.73.

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the ticket, and wins a prize if they hit 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers. The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs R$ 2.50. The draws are held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, always at 8pm.

