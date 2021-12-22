Biden Announces Measures to Curb Advance of Ômicron Variant – News

With the advance of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in the United States, the government of President Joe Biden will distribute 500 million free tests of Covid-19, mobilize health care personnel in case of need and increase vaccination capacity, it said on Tuesday Monday (21) a source from the White House.

“We have the tools to ride out this wave,” said the senior official, who ruled out new restrictions.

If Americans “are vaccinated and follow the precautions we are all familiar with, especially wearing a mask while traveling, they should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays,” he added. “There is no need to close our schools or our economy,” he said.

The US registered the first death in the country due to the new strain last Monday (20). The federal government will mobilize 1,000 military doctors, nurses and health agents across the country, as needed, in January and February.

Washington is already sending additional emergency teams to the states of Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The government is also preparing transport and emergency equipment, including protective clothing and respirators, to hospitals.

“We are prepared for what we believe will be an increase in hospitalizations for [pacientes] not vaccinated in the coming months,” the source said.

Biden’s administration will also take action in an area in which it has been much criticized, Covid tests, with the purchase of 500 million rapid tests, which will be sent free of charge to the homes of Americans who apply through from a specialized website, starting in January.

In addition, the government will open more vaccination centers. “We must take Ômicron seriously, but that is cause for concern, not panic,” the official said.

Biden struggles to control the Covid epidemic in a country where vaccination and mask use have become political issues. Federal orders end in long legal battles.

The president tried to impose mandatory vaccinations on large private companies and federal government officials, but in recent weeks he limited himself to publicly encouraging the population to take doses of the anti-Covid vaccine.

It also decided, at the time, not to impose new restrictions, such as limitations on domestic flights.