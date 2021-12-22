Biden announces plan against Ômicron and unvaccinated warning







Joe Biden Photo: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Tuesday, 21, a new plan to combat the advance of the new variant micron, which has become prevalent across the country and accounts for more than 70% of new cases of Covid-19.

During his speech, the Democrat warned that unvaccinated Americans should be concerned about the strain and urged all citizens to get the anti-covid vaccine as soon as possible.

“The unvaccinated have good reason to worry, while the immunized and those who received boosters, much less, will be able to spend the end-of-the-year festivities as scheduled,” said the Democrat in speaking about the emergency.

According to Biden, “those who do not vaccinate run the risk of becoming more seriously ill and dying.”

The White House plan calls for the creation of new testing centers in various parts of the United States, the first of which will open next week in New York City.

In addition, the measure includes the free distribution of 500 million rapid tests, which will be delivered to Americans at their homes by mail. Among other things, the Biden government also plans to send support teams to hospitals facing new outbreaks of the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The US president also determined that the Department of Defense organizes itself to make doctors available to places that are in need of assistance in the coming months of January and February.

During the announcement, Biden said that one must be concerned “about the spread of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19, but there is no reason to panic”, because it is not like in 2020″, since a large part of the population is vaccinated.

Finally, the Democrat took the opportunity to call for an end to disinformation and fake news about anti-covid vaccines. “No more misinformation, no more lies about covid vaccines,” he declared. “They must stop now! This is all immoral.”