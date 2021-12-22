Biden shows off the new pet after taking the dog away from the White House







US President Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters

THE President of the United States Joe Biden, who faces obstacles on his political agenda and a new fight against covid-19, will start the new year accompanied by a new friend in Washington: a almost 4 months german shepherd named Commander.

Biden featured the newly arrived pup in a video posted online showing the pup in the White House alongside First Lady Jill Biden about six months after the death of her previous pet, German Shepherd Champ.

the other dog of the bidets, a young German shepherd named Major, initially joined the couple at the White House after Biden’s inauguration in January, but ended up being sidelined for training because of incidents of staff bites.

Major is now living with family friends, said the spokesman for Jill Biden, Michael LaRosa, in a statement, adding that the move “was not a reaction to any new or specific incidents”.

The president’s canine companions marked the return of pets to the White House after a four-year hiatus in the former president’s government Donald Trump, who was the first president since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s not to have a dog or a cat.

A famous American proverb that says, if you need a friend in Washington, get a dog reflects the harsh reality of politics in the nation’s capital.

Biden announced Commander’s arrival in a video posted on Monday, the day after conservative Democrat Joe Manchin rejected his social and climate policy plan. Also on Monday, US health officials declared Ômicron the dominant variant of Covid-19 as Biden prepared to unveil new efforts to combat the highly infectious variant.

You bidets they should still bring a cat to join the family in January, added LaRosa.