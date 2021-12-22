Biel and Tays Reis announce they are expecting their 1st child

With a video posted on both accounts, Tays Reis and Biel announce pregnancy with their first child

Drink on the way! biel (25) and Tays Kings (26) announced with a cute video that they are expecting their first baby.

With a video of the ultrasound moment, the couple left an emotional message.

“I always knew you would be my son’s father, as I always knew he would come at the right time, when heaven’s daddy gave his blessing!“, wrote Tays.

“Amidst so much speculation and assertions from third parties, I always made it clear that when my baby came I would come talk to you myself, because this news is so special and so magical that even words escape…“, continued.

“Our baby is coming big, and I put the music he made for me in the background, I know it wasn’t supposed to go like that, but there’s no more special moment than this!“he said further.

“From now on, love and, a lot of love, for this new phase of our life, which I rebuke now, in the name of Jesus, for all the evil that was launched in our lives! Come baby! Dad, Mom and your family are waiting for you to love you a lot!“, concluded the couple.

“My God! I’m crying. What a blessed child! Very happy!“, wrote the former Farm Lucas Strabko. “Congratulations, God bless you so much“, congratulated Tati Breaks Shack. “I love you guys, how beautiful!! aunt already loves“commented Gabi Martins.

Casal Tays Reis and Biel announces album together

Last Wednesday, the 15th, Tays and Biel announced their joint album release to fans. “It’s time, family! Album ‘Tael e Você’ ready for you, with release tomorrow! Is it the pissador you wanted? So make sure he came“, they wrote.

Watch the video and message announcing the pregnancy





