Big Ben to Break Silence to Play December 31 in London | World

Big Ben, as the clock in the British Parliament Tower is called, will emerge from its silence on New Year’s Eve, months before it regains its original mechanism. After four years of restoration work, the famous 13.7-tonne bell will ring 12 times at midnight on December 31, heralding the entry in 2022.
This will be the last time Big Ben will play through a temporary mechanism, indicated the services of the British Parliament. Starting in the spring of the Northern Hemisphere, the original system, which dates back to the Victorian era, will be back in operation and Big Ben will play as the day progresses. The bell has been on pause since the start of restoration work in 2017.
Elizabeth Tower and Big Ben in 2016 photo — Photo: Reuters
“It’s probably the most famous watch in the world and having all the nuts and bolts in our hands is a great privilege,” said Ian Westworth, one of the members of Parliament’s expert watch team.
“It will be very emotional when this is all over. There will be sadness because the project is over, but joy for having it restored and for everything back to work,” he added.
The Elizabeth Tower, as it is officially named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II and completed in 1859, is being restored and the British will be able to see its quadrants, currently hidden by scaffolding, for the first time in four years.
Despite the excitement about the Big Ben clubbing coming December 31st, the public will not be able to enjoy the traditional party that used to bring around 100,000 people to the banks of the River Thames every year. The fireworks show in the heart of London was canceled for the second time in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.