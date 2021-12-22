Boeing and Airbus want the US to postpone 5G deployment for safety reasons

2 hours ago

The world’s biggest commercial aircraft makers are asking the Biden government to delay the launch of 5G cellular service in the United States next month.

David Calhoun, CEO of Boeing, and Jeffery Knittel, CEO of Airbus Americas, sent a letter to Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg to say that the January 5 launch could cause interference that could “adversely affect the capacity of aircraft operate safely”.

This issue involves an instrument known as an altimeter radar, which commercial airline pilots must use to make safe landings in low-visibility conditions.

An industry analysis claims that interference can affect hundreds of thousands of flights every year, delaying or causing them to be diverted.

CEOs say they have developed a new proposal to limit the power of 5G transmissions near airports, and are urging President Joe Biden’s government to work with the Federal Communications Commission to adopt such a plan.

The impacts of enabling 5G deployment “are enormous and come at a time when our industry is still struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic,” CEOs said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US government’s largest transportation agency, announced a new rule earlier this month that prohibits pilots from using automatic landing and other low-altitude flight systems where signals of 5G can interfere with on-board instruments that measure an aircraft’s distance from the ground.

The rule, which affects more than 6,800 US planes and dozens of aircraft manufacturers, could lead to disruptions on some flight routes involving low visibility conditions.

There is a potential risk, the FAA said, that the 5G signals could lead to incorrect readings, which could make flying unsafe under these conditions.

By characterizing the requests as urgent, the FAA bypassed the typical public feedback process when issuing the restrictions.

* Brian Fung, from CNN, contributed to this report

