Bolsonaro enacts Electoral Fund of up to R$ 5.7 billion

Text was published in the Official Gazette of the Union, after the National Congress overturned the presidential veto; party leaders articulate an agreement to reduce the amount to BRL 4.7 billion

Photo: Alan Santos/PR Bolsonaro’s veto overturned at the Friday 17th session of the National Congress



The president Jair Bolsonaro promulgated the text that provides for a Electoral Fund in 2022 of up to R$5.7 billion. The excerpt from the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), which had been vetoed, was published in this Tuesday’s edition, 21, in the Official Diary of the Union (DOU). The enactment comes after the overthrow of the presidential veto in the session on Friday, 17, of the National Congress. The final value of the Fundão will be defined in the Annual Budget Law, which is under discussion in the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO) and still needs to go through the plenary for the approval of deputies and senators. In the report presented to the collegiate, the General Rapporteur for the Budget, Hugo Loyal (PSD-RJ) proposed that the amount allocated to financing the campaigns be R$ 5.1 billion, but, according to the Young pan, party leaders are working to reduce it to R$4.7 billion. If there is an agreement in this regard, the difference would be allocated to spending on education.