Botafogo announces sponsorship with STX, a former partner; brand will be displayed on the shorts

After a successful partnership in 2019 and 2020, STX sponsors Botafogo again. The company will print the front shorts of the Alvinegro uniform from March until the end of 2022.

“Botafogo continues on the path of rebuilding its commercial work, attracting new partners and recovering old ones. The return of STX reinforces the path we are following, with a lot of effort and confidence. We now expect a long-term partnership and we wish to welcome STX once again, which is the first good news in our area for the year 2022” said Lenin Franco, Business Director at Botafogo.

“We returned to Botafogo with extreme happiness and at an important moment, which is the return to Serie A. Botafogo has been looking to the future, modernizing itself, and STX understood the scenario as ideal for renewing the partnership. Our expectation is great to strengthen the Club in this process and achieve even more success together” concluded Marcelo Conde, President of STX.

About STX

STX is a real estate development company and favors special projects, anticipating market trends.

Backed by more than 30 years of a history based on credibility, the company has already successfully structured projects with a PSV of more than two billion reais in more than 550,000 m² of construction.

STX produces a complete solution for real estate projects, always transforming opportunities into successful businesses.

Website: www.stxdi.com